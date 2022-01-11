Anthony Iannucci was “an amazing character” who “never complained” despite spending most of his life in hospital, his funeral heard.

The 14-year-old, from Sallynoggin in Dublin, died on Thursday, January 6, in Temple Street Hospital surrounded by his family and hospital staff.

He was born with Hallermann-Streiff Syndrome - a rare disorder that affects skull, hair, and facial growth, dental development, and causes eye abnormalities and skin atrophy.

He is the only person in Ireland to be diagnosed with the disorder.

The young TikTok star was celebrated during a funeral mass in Our Lady of Victories Church on Monday.

Paying tribute to her younger brother, Anthony’s sister Leann said: “I’m going to try to keep this short and sweet, just like our little man. I want to start off by thanking everyone for coming today. Looking at all the people here today just shows how much he was loved.

“Anthony was an amazing character. He was always happy, laughing, and smiling. He taught us all that life is precious and we need to live it to the fullest.

“He never complained. All he wanted to do was make people happy.

“In his 14 years of life, he accomplished so much and that’s thanks to my mam – the strongest person I know who Anthony got his strength from. I just want to say thank you, Mam, for giving him the best life. Every chance you got, you had him all over the world living his dreams."

Leanne then thanked her sister Sandrina, who sang a song for her brother during the ceremony, and Anthony's nephew Aaron.

“I also want to thank Sandrina. She didn’t leave his side the last few weeks. She looked after him, sang to him all the time, and did everything that she could to make him happy. Sandrina, you’re amazing.

“Aaron, I want to thank you for being an amazing nephew to Anthony. He was so proud to be your uncle and I know he’s up there playing the PlayStation.

“Finally, I want to thank all the staff at Temple Street Hospital and the Little Blue Heroes team. Words will never explain how much you meant to Anthony and our family. Anthony was treated like a true king.

“Anthony, you are our hero. We love you so much and I know you’re in the safe hands of Daddy now. Rest in peace, my beautiful angel.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the teenager over the past few days, with staff at Temple Street remarking that Anthony will “never be forgotten."

In a tweet, a hospital spokesperson said: “On this sad day we would like to pay tribute to our wonderful, funny, sweet friend Anthony Iannucci, who passed away in CHI at Temple Street this week.

"As you will all know, Anthony spent much of his life in and out of the hospital, making friends everywhere he went.

“He was known for his loving, outgoing personality and his sense of humour. He will be missed and will never be forgotten. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Sending our condolences to his mam Janet, sisters Leann and Sandrina and all of his family and friends.”