Funeral hears Creeslough victim Martin McGill was a ‘carer of effervescent goodness’

(top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49, the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

Sinn Fein's Pearse Doherty and Michelle O'Neill at the funeral of Martin McGill who tragically died in Creeslough Co Donegal at St. Michaels Church,.Creeslough. Photo by Steve Humphreys

The funeral of Martin McGill who tragically died in Creeslough Co Donegal at St. Michaels Church, Creeslough. Photo by Steve Humphreys

The funeral of Martin McGill who tragically died in Creeslough Co Donegal at St. Michaels Church, Creeslough. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Creeslough victim Martin McGill has been remembered as a "carer” who had “goodness flowing out from him”.

A large crowd gathered for Mr McGill’s funeral mass at St Michael’s church, Creeslough, at 2pm today.

Described as a massive Celtic fan, Mr McGill, who was originally from Glasgow, moved to Ireland in 2001 to help care for his elderly mother and late father.

On Friday afternoon, the 49-year-old went to Lafferty’s shop and service station in Creeslough to use the ATM when the explosion happened.

At his funeral service today, Chief celebrant Fr John Joe Duffy spoke about Mr McGill as symbols of his life were brought to the alter.

They included a Celtic football jersey, to symbolise his “great love for the club”, a bottle of Lucozade, which he “always” had with him, and a loaf of bread because Mr McGill was someone who was always “looking after” others in the community and he regularly brought shopping to his neighbours.

Fr Duffy described Mr McGill as a “carer” who was “full of love, full of kindness, full of compassion”.

He said Mr McGill’s “strength was in that he was a caring person” and that helped him through the “difficult” loss of his late father Joseph.

“Martin had a most beautiful soul, a gentle person… a person where you could see the goodness flowing out from him. It was effervescent. It was like when you take a bottle and you give it a shake, as a child, and make it go all over the place when you opened it up,” he said.

“I think he lit more candles than I ever lit anyway in my life. I don't think anyone could break that record, whatever but Celtic records, you wouldn't break Martin's lighting of candles and praying for people and getting the newsletters or the church bulletins and bringing them out into the community and offering anything he could, often offering me help.”

He added: “He was just so friendly. You didn’t get one ‘hello father’, you got about three ‘hello fathers’ in a sentence and when you weren't quick enough to answer that, there were a few more ‘hello fathers, how are you?’ That was Martin. Martin just wanted to show you that he cared for you.”

President Michael D Higgins was represented at the funeral mass by his aide-de-camp Col Stephen Howard, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin was represented by his aide-de-camp, Commandant Claire Mortimer.

Sinn Féin’s Northern Ireland First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill also attended the service.

Mr McGill was predeceased by his father Joseph and is survived by his mother Mary, sisters Marie Louise and Caroline, his extended family and many friends.

You’ll Never Walk Alone was played as Mr McGill’s funeral service drew to a close.

He will be laid to rest Doe Cemetery this afternoon.

Mr McGill’s funeral was the second to take place in the devastated parish today, following the service for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher this morning.

The funerals of the eight other eight victims will take place over the coming days.

Celtic Football Club will hold a period of silence before their Champions League home tie against RB Leipzig tonight, in honour of those who lost their lives in Creeslough.

