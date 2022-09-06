Funeral for Tallaght victims Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8) and Lisa Cash (18) to take place on Friday

Undated family handout photo issued by An Garda Siochana of Lisa Cash, 18, and her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley

The funeral details have been announced for the three family members who died following a violent incident at their home in Tallaght on Sunday night.

Twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley (8), and their older sister Lisa Cash (18) will be laid to rest on Friday morning.

A funeral notice on Rip.ie said the children were the "beloved and cherished" son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley and the "much-loved" brother and sisters of Margaret and Mikey.

"Lisa, Chelsea and Christy will be forever loved and very sadly missed by their heartbroken family, grandparents Martin McDonagh, Martin and Mag, aunts, uncles, cousins, brother-in-law Michael, nephew Baby David, extended family and all their many friends," the notice added.

All three family will be reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght, on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm, before a removal on Thursday evening to St Aidan’s Church, Brookfield at 5.30pm.

The Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am, followed by a burial service at Bohernabreena Cemetery.

A man (24) has been charged in connection with the violent incident that led to their deaths