Funeral for Kerry murder suicide victims to take place next week

Mossie, Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan were found dead in a murder suicide at their home in Lixnaw, north Kerry

The funeral for a mother and her son, who were killed in a murder suicide involving her partner, will take place on the Monday after next.

A private family funeral will take place for Jamie O’Sullivan (24) and his mother Eileen O’Sullivan (56) on Monday, September 20, at 11am in St Michael's Church, Lixnaw, followed by burial in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Mossie O’Sullivan shot dead Jamie in his bedroom before killing his partner Eileen and then himself in a double murder-suicide at their home in Kilfeighney, Lixnaw, investigations have established.

It is understood the funeral of Mossie O’Sullivan (63) will be strictly private and is being dealt with by separate undertakers.

The family have appealed for privacy as they lay Eileen and Jamie to rest.

A funeral notice for Eileen asks for family flowers only and for donations to be made in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Gardaí at this stage do not believe a suicide note was left and have not uncovered any financial issues which would explain a possible motive for the murders.

Local officers were alerted to the tragedy in north Kerry on Tuesday evening after a concerned neighbour made the discovery.

At around 8.30pm Jamie and his mother were found dead with gunshot wounds in separate bedrooms of the house.

Following a search their father and partner, Maurice ‘Mossie’ O’Sullivan, was found in a nearby field.

His legally owned shotgun was recovered with the body.

Despite extensive searches, gardaí have not located any suicide note which would help determine a motive for the killings.

The family were well-known in the community and have been described as “gentle, lovely people”.