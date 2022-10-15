Funeral for Creeslough victims Robert Garwe (50) and Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) to take place this morning

The last of eight funerals for the ten people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy will take place this morning.

Robert Garwe’s life and that of his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be celebrated at a funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 11am this morning. A private cremation will be held following the funeral service.

At just five-years-old, Shauna was the youngest person to die in the explosion which destroyed the local shop on Friday of last week.

At the funeral mass yesterday for Hugh Kelly (59), who also died in the tragedy, mourners heard how Shauna and her father Robert (50) were driven to the shop by Mr Kelly so they could buy a cake for Shauna’s mother Áine.

Mr Kelly, who had been told recently that he was in remission after treatment for cancer, was described as a good neighbour and a man who “enjoyed life” by parish priest father John Joe Duffy.

Tributes have been pouring in for Robert Garwe and Shauna over recent days.

Shauna had just started school while her dad, originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction. Their funeral was delayed to give time to Mr Garwe’s family members who have travelled from overseas.

Speaking to UTV, Shauna’s uncle Killian Flanagan described the love she and her father shared for one another.

"Everybody knew Shauna and everybody loved Shauna, she was out and about with her dad all the time, they loved each other's company," he said.

"Shauna started school a few weeks ago, five years of age, most charming and beautiful girl.

"You can picture the most mischievous, most lovable five-year-old, think of that and multiply it by two – that was Shauna.”

Hundreds of people are expected to the line the streets once again for today’s funeral service, as the devastated town counties to come to terms with the scale of the loss.

“Deeply missed by a heartbroken Áine, Taona, Gabriel, Darren, Tessa, Alex, Conrad and their extended families and many friends,” the funeral notice reads.

Eight of those who died in the explosion, the cause of which remains under investigation, were buried earlier this week.

The other victims were: Hugh Kelly (59), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), James O’Flaherty (48), Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Speaking at Hugh Kelly’s funeral yesterday, parish priest Father John Joe Duffy urged anyone affected by the recent events to seek help.

“It is very important that you and I and all who are immediately and most affected by this tragedy and all on the outside of it avail of the helps that are being made so available to us in the community and beyond it.”

Comparing the toughness of rock to the softness of sand, Fr Duffy said: “We are the sand and we need help.”