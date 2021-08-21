Funeral for Councillor Anthony Flynn to take place on Tuesday

The late Anthony Flynn of Inner City Helping Homeless, during a protest outside Dublin City Council Offices in August 2019. Picture by Brian Lawless

Councillor Anthony Flynn’s unwavering activism will be remembered throughout Ireland, one of the tributes to him says as details of the tragic Dublin man’s funeral were released.

Mr Flynn (34) who died in a suspected suicide, was the subject of a Garda investigation into alleged sexual assault.

He was found dead at his home in East Wall earlier this week.

He helped found Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) in 2013, a voluntary charity that provides outreach support to rough sleepers in the city centre.

He was appointed chief executive of the organisation in 2019 but had recently been suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gardaí had made him aware of the allegations, but he had not been arrested or formally questioned.

His death notice on RIP.ie said Cllr Anthony (Anto) Flynn of Dorset Street Lower, in Dublin 1, Dublin died on August 18 unexpectedly.

“Anthony (Anto), (was the) dearly loved only son of Yvonne (nee Hanney) and the late Anthony (Anto), grandson of the late Christopher (Boy) and Nellie Hanney and Brendan (Mousey) Flynn, most treasured brother of Anita, Lisa and Andrea, cherished uncle of Callum, Ariana, Dawson, Harper, Tristan and Ralph,” it said.

“Anthony will be deeply missed by his heartbroken mother, sisters, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, step dad Damien, step sisters Michelle, Tammy and Gemma, nanny Lolo, uncles (especially Greg, who guided him and who he looked up to like a father), aunts, cousins, extended family, a wide and large circle of friends, his colleagues in ICHH, all those he helped through homeless services and Dublin City Council.”

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Sean McDermott Street for family and close friends (with a limit of 50 persons) followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

It adds that donations, if desired, can be made to The Capuchin Day Centre.

Following Anthony’s funeral mass his funeral cortège will follow the route past Lloyds Bar and the office of ICHH.

Neighbours and friends are welcome to line this route in a socially distanced manner.

One of the tributes left in the condolences section reads: “Deepest sympathy to Yvonne, Andrea, Lisa, Anita and your entire family on the loss of a wonderful son, brother, great friend. May God wraps his arms around you with love and compassion.”

Another adds: “My heartfelt sincere condolences to Anto's family and close friends. You are in our thoughts and prayers, I pray that the Lord gives you strength at this terribly sad time."

One person has written: “Anto was one in a million, a gentleman who dedicated his life to the plight of homeless in Ireland. His legacy will live on thru ICHH. "

One other person says they “watched Anto grow from a little kid on Dorset St to the powerful voice for homeless. He will never be forgotten.”

“Anthony's unwavering activism will be remembered throughout Ireland and his passing is a true loss,” another said. “Condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His dedication to the homeless community will always be remembered."

Last night locals were organising a lighting of lanterns in honour of Cllr Flynn outside the offices of the north inner-city charity he co-founded.

Flowers have been left at the railings outside Inner City Helping Homeless at 68 Amiens street where the lantern tribute was to be held.

One of the organisers said in a social media message that the lighting of lanterns in “honour of our hero and saviour councillor Anthony Flynn” will take place outside his “adored” ICHH office this evening.

Originally from Dorset Street, Mr Flynn contested a seat in the local elections as an Independent north inner city candidate in 2019.

He was also involved with youth groups and volunteered with a number of community organisations.

He was appointed to the Dublin City Council housing special policy committee and the joint policing committee for Dublin city after being elected