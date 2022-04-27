Funeral arrangements announced for showband legend Dickie Rock's beloved wife Judy (75)

The funeral arrangements for Judy Rock, the wife of Irish showband legend Dickie Rock, have been announced.

Mrs Rock (75) was being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital for several weeks after contracting Covid-19, but she sadly died on Monday.

Judy’s funeral mass will take place on Friday, April 29 in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham at 11.30am.

A note on RIP.ie said Mrs Rock died “peacefully surrounded by her loving family” at St Vincent’s University Hospital.

The funeral notice read: “Beloved wife of Richard and dearest mother of Jason, John, Richard, Sarah-Jane and Peter.”

“Pre-deceased by her son Joseph. She will be sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Ben, Mia, May, Rueben, Noah, Rosie and Robin, brother Tony, daughters-in-law, Ruth, Aisling and Sadaf, sister-in-law Maria, her loving cousin Polly, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.”

A person close to the family said the Dublin singer is “devastated by the loss” of his wife of over 50 years.

It comes as last month both Dickie and Judy contracted Covid-19.

Dickie Rock (85) was very unwell and said he was suffering from flu-like symptoms, but he was able to recover at home.

However, Judy required hospital treatment and was eventually taken into the intensive care unit.

Dickie Rock and Judy Murray married in 1966 and have five children.