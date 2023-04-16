Funeral arrangements announced for ‘much adored’ rally driver Craig Breen, who died aged 33

Rally driver Craig Breen, 33, was killed in a crash during test ahead of Croatia Rally.

The funeral arrangements for rally driver Craig Breen, who died on Thursday at the age of 33, have been announced.

The Waterford native lost his life tragically following an accident during a testing session in Croatia, leading the sport and its fans to unite in mourning.

Mr Breen will repose at his home on Monday from 2.30pm until 9pm and his removal will take place on Tuesday, walking from his home at 12.15pm.

His funeral will take place at 1pm on Tuesday in the The Sacred Heart Church Ferrybank, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In a death notice published on RIP.ie, his grieving family said: “It is with great sadness that the Breen family announce the tragic passing of the talented and much adored rally driver Craig Breen — doing what he loved most.”

He is survived by his parents Ray and Jackie, his sister Kellie, his brother-in-law Darragh and godson Bobbie.

His death notice included the line "The goal isn't to live forever, the goal is to create something that will" by American writer Chuck Palahniuk.

The family have asked for no flowers and those wishing to help can make a donation to the Irish Motorsport Benevolent Fund.

World Rally Championship paid a touching tribute to the 33-year-old, writing that Breen was “a rally fan first and a rally driver second”.

The WRC said Breen was a driver so passionate about his field, that he would greet reporters after stages with “every emotion imaginable - from tears of joy to tears of frustration.”

“Breen’s talent behind the wheel was matched only by his kind and generous nature outside the car,” the tribute read.

“Despite his success in the WRC, Breen never forgot his roots and remained deeply connected to his native Ireland.

“He often competed in local rallies and regularly gave back to the community, supporting a number of young drivers in his homeland.

“Craig will be deeply missed by the WRC family and we extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones."

Mr Breen, the son of rally driver Ray Breen, realised his passion for racing at a young age.

Videos of him as a child show the youngster speeding around in a go-kart around his Waterford home, with his mother Jackie, guarding a stopwatch.