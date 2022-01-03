Funeral arrangements have been announced for Aoife Beary, a survivor of the tragic 2015 balcony collapse in Berkeley, California, who died in hospital.

Ms Beary (27), died in Beaumont Hospital Dublin on Saturday, after reportedly suffering a stroke on Wednesday.

Ms Beary will be reposing at Massey Bros funeral home, Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin, on Thursday, from 3.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, January 7, at 10am in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12.40pm.

The funeral notice reads that she passed away “peacefully after a brave battle with her injuries sustained in the Berkeley balcony collapse in California”.

Read More

It added that Miss Beary will be “sadly missed by her loving parents Mike and Angela, her brother Tim, sister Anna, grand aunts, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of wonderful friends.”

On June 16, 2015, Aoife Beary was celebrating her 21st birthday in California with a group of friends.

A group of 13 people were standing on a balcony when the structure gave way, dropping them 40 feet onto the pavement below.

During the incident Ms Beary suffered a brain injury, numerous broken bones, lacerations to organs and she had to undergo open heart surgery.

Six others also sustained life-changing injuries, while Irish students Eimear Walsh, Olivia Burke, Niccolai Schuster, Lorcán Miller, Eoghan Culligan, all aged 21, and Irish-American Ashley Donohoe (22) all died in the tragedy.

Since then, Ms Beary has campaigned for the creation and enforcement of stricter construction laws in the state of California.

The notice adds: “Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Rochestown Ave.”

Read More



