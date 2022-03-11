The chief executive officer of Fuels for Ireland has claimed petrol stations are not engaging in price gouging.

In a letter issued to Taoiseach Micheál Martin today, Fuels for Ireland said its members are “deeply unhappy” over a number of “misleading statements” that the industry has been involved in profiteering.

Earlier this week, the Taoiseach told Fianna Fáil TDs that any price gouging following the excise cut was “morally reprehensible”.

Kevin McPartlan said wholesale prices were going up rapidly prior to the Government’s decision to cut the excise duty on fuel.

“It absolutely isn’t because in the 24 hours coming up to the announcement of the excise cuts by government, the wholesale price for diesel had gone up by 22c per litre. So, a 15c per litre reduction was wiped out before it had even come into effect,” he said.

“There was another thing that the Government announcement was misleading on, which was they told consumers that that should have impact from midnight on the night of the announcement.

“That was incorrect because every single drop of fuel that was on a forecourt at midnight had already had the duty paid at the higher level.

"So, it was completely unrealistic to tell people that they should see a decrease straight away.”

Motorists have accused some petrol retailers of pushing up the price of diesel and petrol ahead of the move by the Government to cut the excise duty on diesel by 15c a litre and on petrol by 20c a litre.

Many people have shared time stamped images online showing increases in prices that they say were introduced before cut on excise duty came into effect on midnight on Wednesday.

Mr McPartlan said in the next couple of days prices “should” come down “largely” across the country.

“The one thing that we have to recognise is that in some places it might take two or three days for that excise cut to be reflected in the pump prices. “Some it will have been felt yesterday, some it will be happening today or tomorrow,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“In addition to that there is some good news, that the wholesale prices actually have corrected quite a lot in the last couple of days, so we’ll see that come through too. So, in the next couple of days, prices should, given the market conditions, come down largely across the country.”

Fuels for Ireland is meeting with a number of Government ministers this afternoon to discuss the issue.

Mr Partlan said if a station is selling fuel that it took delivery of before the excise cut, the price won’t be reflected in the pump price right away.

He said because prices have fluctuated “so wildly” over the last number of weeks, the usual predictors for what motorists could expect to pay at the pumps are not “valid” at the moment.

“It’s to be expected given the fact that wholesale prices have reduced in the last couple of days and that excise duty is still being felt as an impact,” he said.

“Our prices are in big, illuminated numbers outside the forecourts, people can see them. That really drives competition and the margins on fuel are so tight, if you go to a fuel station and by €70 worth of diesel, and I go and buy a Capuchino for €2.50, the profit on the coffee is a great deal higher.”