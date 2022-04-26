Fuel could double in price within next five months - leading economist

Economist Chris Johns says demand has exceeded supply and this has been pushing gas prices up for quite some time.

Fuel prices will double by autumn if the rise in cost of gas and oil prevails, according to a leading economist.

Economist Chris Johns said this increase would be “catastrophic” for consumers.

Mr Johns said the price issue is not solely reliant on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s old-fashioned economics, it’s demand exceeding supply in certain key geographies around the world and in certain key commodities,” he told today’s Indo Daily podcast on Independent.ie.

“Gas has been a particular problem predating the way in Ukraine for quite some time partly because Putin has been playing games with gas supply for quite some time now going back at least a year.

“A combination of weather events, there was a particularly cold winter a couple of winters ago that caused gas stores to be depleted and then during the summer places like Germany didn’t top up their gas tanks by as much as they should and could have done.”

Mr Johns said “demand has exceeded supply” and this has been pushing gas prices up for quite some time.

“So, in the UK for example, the peculiar way in which they do these things, they’re only allowed to change their prices of gas and electricity to consumers twice a year at the moment and the price rises that have just been implemented in the UK vary from 50pc to 100pc, so some bills have doubled over the course of the last few weeks,” he said.

“If current prices of things like gas and oil prevail for the next six months, UK households and therefore other households around Europe, not least in Ireland, are going to probably nearly double again in the autumn.”

Mr Johns said as Ireland imports gas from the North Sea via UK pipelines, if Russia cuts off its gas supply, the competition for that gas will increase “enormously”.

“If Russia cuts off its gas supply to continental Europe, to Germany in particular, that gas that’s produced in the North Sea, first of all will go up in price a lot,” he said

“That’s the first thing that will happen, the other thing of course is when and if the Russian supplies of gas to Europe are cut off, the competition for that gas will increase enormously.”