FSAI warns children under 4.5 years should not drink rice milk

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has warned that infants and young children, under 4.5 years, should not consume rice milk as substitutes for cows’ milk, breast milk or infant formula.

The FSAI previously provided rice milk warnings, due to findings that indicated that there are low levels of inorganic arsenic found in rice milk.

The authority said it has come to its attention that a rice-based infant and follow-on formula called “Prémibio Prémiriz” is available to buy online via a co.uk website.

It said such infant formulas are “not legally permitted” to be sold on the European market, as they do not meet “the legal compositional and nutritional requirements for infants”.

The FSAI has confirmed that it is in contact with authorities in the UK and other EU member states to discontinue the sale of this product in Europe from this website.

The authority said it is also contacting the relevant hospitals and public health professionals to inform them of the online sales.

Chief Executive of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne said the product should not be placed on the European market.

“Rice-based infant formula and follow-on formula are not legally permitted to be sold on the European market, as they do not meet infants’ nutritional requirements. Also, there is a concern around the inorganic arsenic content of rice-based products intended for young children,” she said.

“The FSAI is aware from published studies that low levels of inorganic arsenic have been detected in rice milk in the past and the recommendation is that infants and young children up to 4.5 years are not exposed to these products.

“Arsenic is present in the environment and, therefore, can be present in a range of foods, including rice, at low levels. The toxicity of arsenic depends on the form in which it is present, this being either organic or inorganic.

“The inorganic form is the more toxic form and the FSAI states that exposure to this should be kept as low as reasonably practicable. As a precaution, to reduce exposure to inorganic arsenic, parents and guardians should not give these foods to infants and young children up to 4.5 years,” she added.