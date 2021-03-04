The former Taoiseach said the temperature must be turned down on both sides in the spat over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Photo: Tony Gavin

The UK government’s decision to unilaterally extend grace periods on post-Brexit checks for certain goods entering Northern Ireland is UK chief negotiator David Frost trying to “show he is a tough guy,” former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said.

Mr Ahern said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to “shift” Michael Gove from the negotiating chair and replace him with David Frost was “strange”.

The former Taoiseach described the unilateral action by the UK as a “fine mess” with Foreign Minister Simon Coveney saying today that legal action may have to be taken by the EU if the UK could not stick to the terms of the Northern Ireland protocol.

“This is the UK government unilaterally breaking an international agreement, but they’re breaking their own agreement that they negotiated and finalised on Christmas Eve,” Mr Ahern told Cormac O'hEadhra on RTÉ’s Drivetime.

“The main thing is that people calm it down...people are just upping the temperature, which is never good in these things.

“Boris decides to shift him [Michael Gove] for some strange reason last week and in comes David Frost who decides to up the ante and show he is a tough guy, as he did with Michel Barnier and drove Barnier mad for the last few years.

“What should happen in normal diplomacy - Frost is meant to be a diplomat, I’m not sure if he lost those skills when he was made a cabinet Minister - but he should get back talking to Maros Sefcovic and try and talk this out.

“This approach was meant to have delivered a solution to a whole range of issues; arrangements to maintain the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland and to give supermarkets time to adjust..and minimise the checks that were necessary,” Mr Ahern said.

The former Fianna Fáíl leader said he understands the concerns of the Unionists with regard to the Protocol and said the actions taken by the British Government is unnecessarily pitting Nationalists against Unionists.

“You’re creating bad feelings and putting a wedge in Northern society. That is not what’s needed and I would just like to see people calm it down.

“I understand the Unionists’ fears, I dealt with them for so many years and I know what they see. They're position is that they accept there shouldn’t be a border but they equally think there should be no border on the Irish Sea.

“To follow that to its logical conclusion, would mean Northern Ireland would no longer be part of the EU if you were to change that. They wouldn’t be in the single market. One of the great advantages of the protocol, I think is that Northern Ireland has it both ways. They have their special relationship with the rest of the UK and they’re in the single market,” Mr Ahern said.

Mr Ahern said he does not believe there will be a change to the protocol and said that it must be remembered that Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU.

“The preferred option of the people of Northern Ireland was to stay in the EU. The second option was to go with Theresa May’s UK-wide agreement and the third option was the one that was pushed forward by Boris Johnson and now they are being blamed for not complying with the third one.

“People in the Unionist community, or in the Nationalist community, that don’t understand all the details of this are now believing that this is something to do with the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

“The constitutional position of Northern Ireland is set down within the Good Friday Agreement and the Withdrawal Agreement and it’s that the people of Northern Ireland - if there’s ever a change - will vote that change.

“It’s not to do with the animal feeds or supermarkets or anything else,” Mr Ahern said.

Online Editors