Frontline workers set to get first doses of AstraZeneca in Ireland as South Africa puts hold on vaccine

Frontline workers are today due to receive their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after 21,600 vials arrived in the country.

The vaccines arrived over the weekend and were put into cold storage in Dublin.

Writing on Twitter, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “Big day: The (HSE) has just sent me this video of the first 21,600 doses of AstraZeneca arriving… from Belgium to the national cold chain store in Dublin… well done to all.”

The vaccine is easier to manage than others so far approved because it can be injected by a GP or a pharmacist straight out of a fridge.

However South Africa has put on hold the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

British Minister of State for Health, Edward Argar has set about reassuring the British, saying South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the Astrazeneca vaccine.

"There is no evidence that this vaccine is not effective in preventing hospitalisation and severe illness and death, which ultimately is what we're seeking with these vaccines today," he said.

It is just over a week since the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorisation for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for over-18s.

Irish public health officials have chosen the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for the over-70s over the AstraZeneca jab due to a lack of data for their effectiveness in older people.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that older people were being prioritised as an at risk group.

“The only weakness we envisage is vaccine supply to this country and we are giving it out as quickly as it comes in,” Dr Henry said.

“We will work through greater detail to ensure speed and agility with GPs.

“The aim of phase three is to get through the over 70s (with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.”

“We anticipate the numbers to combine to half a million over 70s.

“At the moment we have 43,000 vaccines coming in a week and that's increasing in February and March.”

Although the AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently being utilised for older people, due to a lack of evidence for this group, this didn’t mean it would not be considered in future, he added.

“We can only rely on the best available information,” Dr Henry said.

“There's a lack of information on the real world experience in older people.

“We may see evolving evidence in the coming month. If we see data success at reducing serious illness after the first dose and sustained immunity after 90s days (the situation could change.)”

“But all we can do is base our plans on complex delivery plans and storage to give the most effective vaccine to the right groups.

“The advice is through the National Immunisation Advisory Committee and should the advice change we will adjust our delivery plans.”

He confirmed 80,000 healthcare workers have so far been inoculated and the next steps would target staff at private healthcare facilities.

He added there could be up to 110,000 to vaccinate in this category and he expected this would take a number of months.

