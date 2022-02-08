From tightening our belts to maintaining three houses: Six times politicians proved they are out of touch

TAKE a bow, Seán Fleming, winner of the current Dáil’s out-of-touch award.

Appearing to tell people to stop complaining about inflation, and instead shop around, takes some neck.

And it is particularly the case coming from a junior minister at the Department of Finance, where his senior, Paschal Donohoe, has always taken extreme care to sound sympathetic.

Mr Fleming, of course, has apologised and clarified what he meant.

He claims he was talking about opposition TDs complaining about Government inaction.

Read More

And he has a valid point that major savings can be made by shopping around, although it is hard work.

The trouble is that he sounded unsympathetic in the classic Marie Antoinette mode.

Told that the people had no bread, she is was rumoured to have said: “Let them eat cake.”

Here are some other examples of politicians offering insufferably smug advice on economics to the Irish people.

Charles Haughey

The daddy of them all. Charles Haughey’s special address to the nation in 1980 – when inflation was twice what it is now – is beyond compare.

He told us it was time to tighten our belts as a people, even though most citizens were already in to the tightest notch, amid huge taxes and massive unemployment and emigration.

The Fianna Fáil leader and Taoiseach told us: “As a community, we are living away beyond our means.”

Actually, it was Charlie Haughey who was living way beyond his means at the time. Tribunals would later expose his scarcely believable financial arrangements with wealthy business people.

Brendan Smith

The “let them eat cheese” gaffe of November 2010 also involved a Fianna Fáil minister.

Agriculture Minister Brendan Smith was branded "ridiculous" and "insulting" for a plan to give away free cheese to poor people for Christmas. It came less than 24 hours after the announcement of €6bn of budget cuts in the teeth of the financial crisis.

Mr Smith was also heard on radio, promoting an EU scheme to provide 53 tonnes of free white cheddar to reduce intervention stock.

Cheese was a “good, nutritious product” that would be “helpful to those people most in need,” he said on Morning Ireland as he promoted an EU scheme to provide 53 tons of free white cheddar.

Understandably, the Opposition immediately claimed that what the minister was really saying was “hard cheese” to the most deprived.

Expand Close Brendan Smith's championing of cheese was not well received. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brendan Smith's championing of cheese was not well received. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Pádraig Flynn

Pádraig Flynn's theatrical moaning on The Late Late Show in 1999 about his enormous responsibilities – and how difficult it was to maintain three impressive residences – effectively finished off his credibility.

He willingly spoke of his Commissioner salary of IR£140,000, and special tax arrangements that were far lower than taxes paid by people at home.

“It's a well-paid job,” the man from Mayo reassured Gaybo. And it needed to be, because he had to maintain three houses, cars, and housekeepers, he said, adding infamously: “You should try it some time.” He then complained about the hassle of the travel involved in his role.

He was tackled on the same programme about an allegation that had entered the public domain that builder Tom Gilmartin had personally given him €50,000, intended for the Fianna Fáil party, which did not receive it.

Mr Flynn claimed that Gilmartin was “not well, he’s out of sorts”, as if the claim was from someone mentally ill. However, its truth was established at a tribunal.

Expand Close Pádraig Flynn's infamous Late Late Show appearance was hugely damaging to his credibility. Photo: Damien Eagers, Irish Independent / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pádraig Flynn's infamous Late Late Show appearance was hugely damaging to his credibility. Photo: Damien Eagers, Irish Independent

Enda Kenny

It was November 2014 and Enda Kenny was confronted by the issue that would dog his Government and ultimately defeat it.

Water charges were the brainchild of Fine Gael’s resident intellectual, Simon Coveney, who first proposed the creation of Irish Water.

Mr Kenny said people could save money by turning off the tap when they brush their teeth. “People are in control here because you can turn off the tap. From simple things like washing teeth to all of the other things that happen, it is possible to save and conserve huge amounts of water,” he told the Dáil.

“People will be able to save water in so many ways. The regulator will issue very clear directions,” he added. “We have a God-given location where we have plenty of water. We don’t want to have a situation where that’s being wasted.”

Soon, minister Phil Hogan was threatening that non-payers would have their supply turned down to a trickle.

Expand Close Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny offered up some bizarre advice about water conservation. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny offered up some bizarre advice about water conservation.

Mary Harney

In July 2003, Mary Harney had a cheek when she said something remarkably similar to Seán Fleming.

The then-Tánaiste and leader of Progressive Democrats said consumers had become "insensitive" to rising prices – and this at the height of the Celtic Tiger, when people were being charged €5 for a baked potato. The public’s indifference was one of the reasons why pubs and restaurants could pad their prices, she said.

Ms Harney’s career was open to charges of hypocrisy, given controversies over her taking a Government jet to Leitrim so that she could officially open the off-licence of a political sympathiser.

There was also the matter of a bill for more than $400 for the cost of a manicure at a nail bar foisted on the taxpayer during a trip to Florida with Fás. Fás was exposed as a financially porous agency and had to be reformed and renamed.

The PD leader said increases in insurance premiums and construction charges had contributed to inflation levels in the boom, but insisted that people-power was the answer.

"If people shopped around more, it would make a major difference," she said.

They chose instead to politically shop around, and the PDs disappeared as a political party.

Expand Close Mary Harney encouraged people to "shop around". / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Harney encouraged people to "shop around".

Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar ran into trouble in January 2018 for presuming, at a time of fast-rising house prices, that people had access to the Bank of Mum and Dad.

The Fine Gael leader, whom critics always claim was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, was answering a question from then Labour leader Brendan Smith when he uncharacteristically blundered.

“It has always been the case that a person needs to raise a deposit to buy a house,” he said. “People do it in many different ways. Sometimes people go abroad for a period and earn money. Others get money from their parents. Lots of us did.”

There was an immediate backlash to the remarks, to which Mr Varadkar added: “It has always been the case that a person had to be able to raise a deposit… with the exception of one period during the boom when we had 100pc loans, which I would not like us to get back to because we know where that led us.”

Expand Close Leo Varadkar's reference to the Bank of Mum and Dad provoked irritation. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leo Varadkar's reference to the Bank of Mum and Dad provoked irritation. Photo: Gerry Mooney

There are, of course, scores of other examples that could make this list – from cutting a shilling from the pension in the early years of the State to the extended imposition of 18pc VAT on children’s shoes because small-footed women were sneakily availing of the existing exemption.

And then there was the Minister (Joe Walsh) who admitted getting hopelessly confused in a multi-storey carpark and unable to work the ticket barrier because he had spent so long being chauffeured.

You will have your own favourites. You just have to shop around.