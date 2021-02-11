From their extraordinary performance at election time to their ever-growing business empire, Danny and Michael Healy-Rae are not your average politicians

Michael and Danny Healy-Rae are not your average politicians. They aren’t even an average pair of brothers from rural Ireland. They may present themselves as the average man on the street of Kilgarvan but they know the reality is they are far from average. There is no doubt they work hard on behalf of their constituents and their far from average share of the vote in Co Kerry is a testament to the efforts they put in for their voters.

But they are not like the vast majority of the people who have elected them, their father – the late Jackie – and their children Johnny, Maura and Jackie Jr into taxpayer-funded offices.

This is not to say they do not understand the people who vote for them because they must be in some way relatable to the people of Kerry, given they received more than 30pc of the first preference votes in the last general election.

The difference is most people in Kerry, or anywhere else in the country do not have the financial resources of the brothers. Their privileged upbringing as the sons of a TD and businessman gave them an advantage the average person is not afforded. Their seats in the Dáil and Kerry County Council have been hard won and then guarded like family heirlooms to be passed down through generations.

There is nothing wrong with being a successful businessperson and the Dáil could do with electing a few more entrepreneurs, especially given that many thousands of them have been affected irreparably by Covid-19 restrictions.

The issue some politicians have with the Healy-Rae brothers is that they like to give the impression of being an average pair of lads from rural Kerry trying to take on the Dublin elite in the Dáil.

But the reality is the two brothers have more personal wealth than the vast majority of the TDs in the Dáil. Michael is by a country mile the biggest private landlord with a seat in Dáil Eireann.

This is the contradiction that pushed Labour Party TD Duncan Smith over the edge during a debate on suppressing Covid-19 in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Smith accused the brothers of putting on “a political costume and a caricature” to pretend they are working class when in fact they make millions. The latest Dáil register of members’ interests shows Michael owns 21 different properties, including houses, farmland, a service station, a former pub, and student accommodation.

Such is the size of his property folio Michael registered a property firm with the Companies Registration Office just before Christmas.

Records show MI Healy Rae Property Limited was registered on December 7 for the purpose of “management of real estate on a fee or contract basis”. So, Michael is far from a ‘mom and pop’ operation or an accidental landlord. Meanwhile, recent accounts for his plant hire business show profits of almost €175,000 in 2019, while accounts for his petrol station and shop recorded an €81,000 profit for the same year.

Not a bad way to top up your €96,189 TD salary and €33,395 in unvouched expenses.

In 2018, Michael was named in the Sunday Independent’s Political Rich List as the second wealthiest TD in the Dáil with an estimated value of €5.4m. His empire seems to have grown since – so much so he forgot to register the company that controls his petrol station and shop which was later added to the register. Michael was reluctant to speak about his property empire when contacted yesterday, saying he would only talks politics.

Danny Healy-Rae’s assets, including his Dáil pension, were valued at €1.6m in the Sunday Independent Rich List.

The most recent accounts for Healy Rae Plant Hire Ltd showed profits of almost €445,000 in 2018. Accounts for the following year have yet to be filed but two new AIB mortgages were registered against the company in March last year which would suggest he is expanding the firm.

Yesterday, Danny said he did not know what the loans are for as his son looks after the business side of things while he focuses on the Dáil. His son was working somewhere without telephone coverage, he said.

The plant-hire business has done well from Kerry County Council, clocking up more than €7m in contracts between 1999 and 2017. He also received €1.6m in contracts from Irish Water.

Not bad for lad who goes around with an archaic Nokia 3210 phone. The Dáil is supposed to reflect wider society through the TDs we elect. The Healy-Raes are representative of a certain demographic but it is not the average man or woman.