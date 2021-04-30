‘From the waist down I was completely numb’ - Storm Keating on terrifying spinal injury that nearly paralysed her

Storm's injury required emergency surgery without which may have led to paralysis.

Australian fashion designer Storm Keating has detailed how she woke up completely numb from the waist down in a terrifying ordeal caused by a spinal injury.

Storm - who is married to former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating - said the severe spinal condition she suffered from could have left her paralysed.

Ms Keating described the experience as “the most frightening week of my life” after she underwent emergency surgery.

“I had a prolapsed disc and it just got progressively worse. I wasn’t thinking too much about it - I was trying to just push through it and keep working - but then I found myself in hospital,” Storm said on BBC Morning Live.

“The pain had gotten to a point where I needed surgical intervention. But, when I was in hospital, it kicked into what’s called Cauda Equina Syndrome, and that’s when it became a medical emergency”.

Storm underwent emergency surgery but not before one of the most terrifying experiences that led her to lose the feeling in her legs.

“It was quite frightening - a bit of an eye-opener for sure.

“I had been in the hospital since Saturday, and I was going to be discharged on the Wednesday, and come back for surgery the following Monday.

“However, I had been warned by the surgeon of certain symptoms related to Cauda Equina, because they knew from my MRI that I was at a very critical stage.

“I was in my hospital bed on Tuesday morning and when I woke up everything from my waist down was completely numb. I quickly called my surgeon and told him I was numb and couldn’t feel anything.

“He told me to stay put and he’d be with me in three minutes. He rang who he needed to ring and got it [surgery] sorted,” Storm said.

The experience also left Ronan quite emotional, Storm revealed, as he could not be with her in the hospital due to Covid-19 regulations.

“Ronan was at home I believe and I hadn’t seen him for days as he wasn’t allowed in the hospital. We were facetiming and constantly chatting on WhatsApp.

“I found out only last weekend that he was sitting outside the hospital in his car crying because he obviously couldn’t come in and he was terrified,” Storm said.

After her successful surgery, Storm thanked the doctor that successfully operated on her.

“If it wasn’t for Dr Aftab and his acute diligence, care, attentiveness and skills, I would not be walking out of this hospital with the prospects of leading the normal life I had always envisioned I would.

“There are no words that will ever come close to describing my gratitude to you Syed, thank you,” Storm said on Instagram.

