From the Bertie Bowl to the Vegas of Munster – five big ideas that never got off the ground

Man In Wire: The proposed statue in the River Liffey, by Antony Gormley

An artist's impression of how the super-casino for Two–Mile Borris would have looked

An artist's impression of Stadium Ireland, or the 'Bertie Bowl', which would have had capacity for 80,000 spectators. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

A CONTROVERSIAL white water rafting course is the latest big-money Irish project to be shelved after Dublin City Council decided not to proceed with the intended tourist attraction.

The proposed facility, which had attracted much criticism, was to be built on Dublin’s George’s Dock at an estimated cost of €20m.

In light of the council’s decision to scrap the plan, here are five other proposals which never saw the light of day.

The Bertie Bowl

Officially titled Stadium Ireland, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern wanted to build a national sports stadium in Abbotstown, Co Dublin, which would cater for soccer, rugby and Gaelic football.

The project, commonly referred to as the ‘Bertie Bowl’, was to include a range of sports facilities, such as a 15,000-seat indoor arena, several sports halls, tennis courts, and an aquatic centre with a 50-metre swimming pool.

Mr Ahern’s dream would also feature a 80,000 all-seater stadium to replace Lansdowne Road. The Government committed to backing the Bertie Bowl in 1999, but spiralling costs along with a range of other issues stopped it in its tracks.

‘Super Casino’ in Tipperary

Businessman Richard Quirke wanted to develop a Las Vegas-style ‘super casino’ near Two-Mile Borris in Co Tipperary. ‘Tipperary Venue’ would cost about €460m and was first granted planning permission by North Tipperary County Council in 2010.

The original plans included an all-weather racecourse and greyhound track, an equestrian centre, a casino, a 500-bedroom hotel and a golf course on an 800-acre development.

Expand Close An artist's impression of how the super-casino for Two–Mile Borris would have looked / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An artist's impression of how the super-casino for Two–Mile Borris would have looked

The ambitious project was also to include a car park with almost 6,000 spaces and a landing pad for helicopters.

The project was opposed by some local residents and, in the end, it faced difficulty in the form of the then-government’s proposed gambling legislation.

‘Suas’

Developer Barry Boland wanted to build a cable car system that would run from around Heuston Station to the Dublin Docklands, providing a tourist attraction along the River Liffey.

Mr Boland set up the Liffey Cable Car Company to manage the project. The company submitted a proposal to build four steel towers along the river, two of which would have been 80-metres tall.

Expand Close The proposed 'Suas' Cable Car system along the River Liffey, Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The proposed 'Suas' Cable Car system along the River Liffey, Dublin

The towers were to suspend the cable cars in the air and run them along the length of the river. The project was first estimated to cost €90m when it was suggested in 2006.

An Bord Pleanála ruled against Mr Boland in 2007. The idea was mentioned again in 2014 but has fallen off the radar since then.

Man in Wire

In 2009, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the erection of a 46-metre sculpture of a human figure in the River Liffey, Dublin. The steel-lattice figure was designed by British sculptor Antony Gormley.

Permission for the sculpture was originally sought by the Dublin Docklands Development Authority.

The authority planned to erect the figure – almost the same height as the Statue of Liberty – in the water at City Quay, 30m to the east of Seán O’Casey Bridge and 12m from the quay wall.

Expand Close Man In Wire: The proposed statue in the River Liffey, by Antony Gormley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Man In Wire: The proposed statue in the River Liffey, by Antony Gormley

The planning body said the sculpture was in keeping with the Dublin City Development Plan, which promotes public art and the exhibition of sculpture in open space.

However, the Dublin Docklands Authority scrapped the plan for the steel structure due to costs. The authority had estimated in 2008 that the sculpture would cost up to €1.6m to build.

‘Chinatown’ hub in Athlone

Athlone Business Park Ltd announced the plan for the ‘Europe China Trading Hub’ in 2012. The idea was to establish a centre for international trade between China and the rest of the world at a site just outside Athlone in Co Westmeath.

The centre was to provide a space for Chinese traders to sell their goods to European and international buyers, with a view to generating big, bulk orders.

Expand Close The proposed 'Chinatown' hub in Athlone / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The proposed 'Chinatown' hub in Athlone

The initial phase of the project was expected to include a four-storey reception hall, nine trading halls, an underground car park with space for over 1,300 cars and a wind turbine. It was expected to cost about €175m to develop.

Plans for phase one of the project were given the green light in 2011 and it was thought that the first phase would be completed by 2015. However, there has been little mention of its development ever since.