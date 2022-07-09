From ‘puke football’ to battles with Brolly – Pat Spillane’s best Sunday Game moments

RTÉ pundit Pat Spillane has announced he is leaving The Sunday Game later this month.

Over the last three decades, the Kerry football legend lit up Irish screens with his in-depth analysis, humour and uncompromising style.

One of the most quotable pundits in the show’s history, with phrases like “analysis by paralysis”, Spillane had and still has the ability to encapsulate each era of football – from his point of view – in just a few short sentences.

Spillane is set make his final appearance in studio as part of the All-Ireland football final coverage on Sunday July 24.

Here are just some of his most memorable moments:

“Puke football”

A football purist, the Templenoe native could not suffer some of ways the game began to change during the 2000s. First adopted in the most extreme sense by Tyrone, an emphasis was placed funnelling back players, sweepers, swarm defences and counter-attacking play.

After the Kingdom suffered a crushing defeat to Mickey Harte’s men in the 2003 semi-final, Spillane delivered a diatribe for ages, labelling the Tyrone style of play as “puke football”.

Vacuum of information

Last year’s championship semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone was delayed due a Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone squad. As is common in GAA camps, only snippets of information were ever truly revealed and before that game the straight talking Spillane aired his grievances with the situation and what he called a “vacuum of information”.

Spillane vs Brolly

Spillane vs Brolly was the RTÉ punditry equivalent or Rocky vs Apollo; often based on respect but always with crushing blows.

The two went toe-to-toe several times over the years, but on one memorable night in 2017, they debate the merits of a column Brolly wrote, in the Sunday Independent, about the legacy of another Kerry great Colm 'Gooch' Cooper.

Throughout the discussion, and much to Brolly’s annoyance, Spillane chips away at his arguments by repeating: “He’s digging.”

Ringside commentator

A famously ugly fight broke out between the Meath and Mayo players during the 1996 All-Ireland final.

That night on the Sunday Game, then host Micheal Lyster deputised Spillane to act as his ringside commentator.

Spillane, not as learned in the sweet science as the likes of Jimmy McGee, explained what happened in his own words.

"Here comes the first blow where Ray Dempsey hits Darren Fay. Anthony Finnerty comes in just to finish him off a little bit and gives him a touch of the elbow… Here’s John Casey jumping in to re-adjust John McDermott’s head a little bit,” he said.

"Here Liam McHale arrives, jumps in and a wonderful gap opens up; he hits no one at all and goes straight through.”

‘I'm out the gap, I'm riding off into the sunset’

Spillane announced his retirement today, with his signature blend of modesty and humoured, adding that he’s making room for the next generations of panellists.

“I’ve had 30 years, 30 great years. 30 years in any job is a long time. I won’t be going away completely because I will be writing still in the Sunday World for the next couple of years and still annoying people about GAA.”

He added: “There’s a vacancy on Love Island since Jack Keating is gone, so I couldn't do as bad as him.”

Pat Spillane will discuss his motivations to retire in full in tomorrow’s Sunday World.