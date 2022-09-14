From PRSI hikes to Vat on processed foods – 10 ways Commission on Taxation proposals would affect your life

The Commission on Taxation has proposed additional taxation on electricity use, processed food, property tax and more. Photo: Depositphotos

The Commission of Taxation and Welfare’s newly published 500-page report includes 116 recommendations aimed at increasing taxes.

It has called for “substantial” increases in landand property taxes, Vat hikes, congestion charges in urban areas, increased PRSI and the phasing out of relief on private health insurance premiums.

Its chairperson, Professor Niamh Moloney, said the overall level of tax action as a share of national income would have to rise over the next 10 to 15 years.

Independent.ie has looked at 10 key ways the proposals could impact members of the public if implemented.

1. Processed foods

One of the most contentious proposals from the commission is that there should be tax on highly processed foods to discourage people from buying them.

This would mean that family favourites like pizzas, chicken nuggets and chips would face consumer taxes. Currently there is no Vat on food products.

No rate or level that such a tax should apply is outlined, something which is left for politicians.

The commission recommends: “The Government should reserve the right to impose taxes on the consumption of ultra-processed foods, in order to support its policy of reformulation.”

2. Inheritance tax

The commission said there should be a “substantial” reduction in the amount of money parents can leave to their children tax-free.

It recommended that the tax-free threshold for inheritance tax should come down radically over the next few years.

Under Capital Acquisition Tax (CAT) rules, a child can inherit €335,000 from their parents before they have to pay tax at 33pc.

Back in 2009, a child could inherit or be gifted €542,544 from their parents before having to pay tax, with the rate at the time being 22pc.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there was “no appetite” within Government to change inheritance tax rates.

3. Electricity

Despite calls from homeowners and businesses across the country for the Government to tackle rising energy bills, the commission has recommended that a new electricity tax is introduced over time.

No rate for a new tax on electricity use is specified, but rather the principal of applying a new tax is outlined.

The tax advisory body said it “recognises the need for the Exchequer to generate additional revenue from tax on electricity in the medium to long term (post-2030) to replace revenues from fossil fuels”.

Commission members said any increases should be carefully timed, clearly signalled in advance and should not act as a disincentive to the use of renewable electricity sources in carbon-intensive activities.

4. Vat rates

The expert group has also advised the Government that reduced Vat rates should be wound down.

The standard Vat rate is 23pc, but a rate of 13.5pc is paid on building and building services, agricultural contracting services, short-term car hire, cleaning and maintenance services.

The energy crisis has led to the Vat on electricity and gas being cut temporarily from 13.5pc to 9pc. Getting rid of the reduced rates could mean the overall standard rate is cut.

5. Road users

A road-usage charge has also been proposed.

“The Commission recommends the introduction, in the medium term, of distance, location and time-based road usage charges,” the report states.

Technology would be used to measure road usage and it said there should also be congestion charges in urban areas.

6. Local property tax

The commission has said local property tax (LPT) revenues need to form “a substantially larger share of total revenues through the adjustment of the basic rates of taxation and potentially through an adjustment of valuation bands”.

The ability of local authorities to decrease the basic rate of property tax should be removed, the report says.

A surcharge should be introduced for vacant properties and a site value tax should apply to all land not subject to the property tax.

7. Help to Buy scheme

Another proposal which could prove hugely unpopular among first-time buyers is the eradication of the Help to Buy scheme.

The commission has argued that it creates a distortion and is a perverse incentive.

The scheme is seen as regressive by the expert group, as previous research has indicated that many of those using it would be able to provide a deposit for a home even if the scheme did not exist.

8. PRSI

The self-employed rate of PRSI should rise over time from its current 4pc to 11.05pc, according to the commission.

The move would affect up to 331,000 people who are self-employed in the State, including farmers and tradespeople.

It calls for greater equity in the tax system by removing the preferential tax treatment given to retirees at present.

This would include ending the current exemption from PRSI for those aged 66 and over on all income they earn other than their social welfare payments. The PRSI exemption applied to supplementary pension income should be removed, the report says.

9. USC

It has also recommended that age should not be a factor in determining the rate of income tax and USC that a person pays.

At present, those aged 70 or over whose income is €60,000 or less pay a reduced rate of USC, while there are a series of income tax exemption limits and credits available to people over the age of 65.

The report recommends that the amount of USC a person pays should be determined by income level alone and not any other criteria.

10. Child Benefit

On the welfare side, the commission advises that child benefit be kept, but not taxed. It wants an increase in child benefit rates for low-income households, on a tiered basis.

It calls for the working family payment to be available to all households, and not just those with children.

This is to deal with labour market distortions and to ensure there are no disincentives to taking paid work baked into the welfare system.

Speaking following the publication of the report this afternoon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government would give "serious consideration" to the proposals but that they would not be acted on ahead of the Budget.