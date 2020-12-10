From Golfgate to the Berlin Bar – remembering the Covid rogues’ gallery of 2020

LOCKDOWN restrictions may have been relaxed for now, but the vast majority of Irish people continue to take the threat of Covid-19 very seriously.

Christmas will be a low-key affair as people limit their social contacts with meticulous care.

As the majority afford themselves a well-deserved mulled wine for keeping infection rates down, it is worth recalling those who have let the side down in 2020 when they really should have known better

Séamus Wolfe and Phil Hogan

Sometimes it’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt. There were 81 guests at the now infamous Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden, including more than a smattering of well-known names from our fine political elite.

High-profile politicians like Dara Calleary had the good sense to apologise and – where appropriate – resign as soon as the jaw-dropping details of the evening emerged. But some of the other reluctant cast members of the political scandal of the year seemed to be less au fait with the contours of public outrage.

Phil Hogan, now former European Commissioner and Séamus Wolfe, now the most famous Supreme Court judge in Ireland, managed to eclipse the presence of every other Golfgate guest and make themselves the mavens of public fury with a series of utterances which took a bad situation and made it absolutely dire.

If one was actively trying to, it would be hard to find a more efficient way of infuriating the public than by holding a fancy party for politicians, judges and bankers while the rest of us endured lockdown. Rather than respect the righteous rage of the public, both Hogan and Woulfe tried to explain to the Irish people that it was they who were wrong.

This resulted in a cross-continental political palaver to try to oust Hogan, who for a time seemed more permanent and immovable than most mountains. Woulfe managed to take one very unfortunate episode and turn it into a full season, drawing the story out with his refusal to both fully concede that he was wrong and to resign. Somehow, one constitutional and political crisis later, he remains in situ.

Newsreaders

We all know that the RTÉ stars were well aware of the threat and scale of Covid-19, sure they’ve been explaining it to us since March. When pictures emerged of Bryan Dobson, Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullagh, among others, breaching Covid-19 guidelines at a colleague’s retirement event last month, the presenters not only became the news but they also had to report themselves apologising for it.

The episode prompted anger not just from the licence fee payers, but from other current affairs staff who felt that the controversy had undermined all their hard work since the pandemic hit. However, the event provided a respite by allowing the Irish public to engage in one of our favourite hobbies: incredulously reciting the salaries of the state broadcaster’s top stars.

Across the water, Sky News anchor Kay Burley has found herself in a similar position. The veteran broadcaster earned plaudits for her grillings of British politicians over their handling of Covid-19 throughout the pandemic. After it emerged she broke UK Covid-19 rules through a 60th birthday party with nine guests, she was taken off air and will remain off air until 2021.

Billy Kelleher and Alan Kelly

In July, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher was forced to apologise after it emerged that he flew from Brussels to Dublin for the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach and did not self-isolate.

This week, Labour leader Alan Kelly also apologised after he was photographed on the Luas not wearing a mask. Mr Kelly said he had been engrossed by Manchester United’s elimination from the Champions League, which he was watching on his phone.

Both men have emerged relatively unscathed from their Covid-19 rule flouting, and the incidents have not met the threshold required to add them to the “controversies” section of their Wikipedia pages.

When Alan Kelly’s faux pas emerged, the he even garnered some sympathy. While some felt TDs should be publicly shamed for using public transport without a mask, others wanted to reserve their public shaming for whoever it was that decided to take the picture. Either way, someone was being shamed.

Bobby Storey funeral attendees

Bobby Storey, the former Provisional IRA volunteer, passed away in June. His funeral is now forever linked with one of the biggest political controversies in Northern Ireland this year. Hundreds of people lined the streets in west Belfast to pay their respects to Mr Storey as his funeral cortege passed by, but the turnout was criticised for a lack of social distancing or use of masks.

Leading Sinn Féin figures Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill were criticised for the event, where Ms O’Neill was photographed with an arm around her shoulders.

The controversy has lasted for months, and it emerged in November that Sinn Féin had told supporters in an email that the event was “open to the public”.

Influencers

While the general majority have been well behaved, the Irish social media industry has had its fair share of controversies and rule breakers since the pandemic hit.

From makeup artists leaving Dublin during lockdown to attend the opening of a new tan shop in Covid-19-hit Belfast, to influencers gormlessly posing in swimsuits on foreign holidays, the industry has not covered itself in glory.

The nadir of this was the Berlin Bar controversy. Jess Brennan, the influencer, had helped publicise an event which was ostensibly sold as a brunch but later faced questions of being a reckless party.

Many of us sat po-faced as we watched the Instagram stories of people, initially seductively posing with forkfuls of egg. That was before they lost all inhibitions and cop-on and started pouring drinks down each other’s necks while dancing to Mr Brightside. Nobody has ever had fear as bad as someone who went on a night out and ended up on Six One.