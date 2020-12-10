| 9.2°C Dublin

From Golfgate to the Berlin Bar – remembering the Covid rogues’ gallery of 2020

&quot;High-profile politicians like Dara Calleary had the good sense to apologise and – where appropriate – resign as soon as the jaw-dropping details of the evening emerged.&quot; Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Ellen Coyne

LOCKDOWN restrictions may have been relaxed for now, but the vast majority of Irish people continue to take the threat of Covid-19 very seriously.

Christmas will be a low-key affair as people limit their social contacts with meticulous care.

As the majority afford themselves a well-deserved mulled wine for keeping infection rates down, it is worth recalling those who have let the side down in 2020 when they really should have known better

