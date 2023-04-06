From creating reports to mock interviews: 10 examples of using ChatGPT at work
Adrian Weckler
Technologists are awed by it. Colleges fear it. Currently, we’re all obsessed by it.
Latest News
Former Fianna Fáil mayor and solicitor jailed for sexual assault of girl (8)
New police team to be introduced to combat crowd trouble at Irish League stadiums
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
“Hotels now realise that our staff are our biggest assets” – The tide has changed in Ireland’s tourism industry
Minister Niall Collins says land was sold to his wife after ‘transparent and open process’
TikTok star accused of ‘ambushing’ and murdering mother’s lover over sex tape blackmail
‘I’ll miss you my dear friend’: The Script's Glen Power pens heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Mark Sheehan
Radio host Gareth O’Callaghan home from hospital six weeks after serious car crash
Don Lemon is ousted from CNN after 17 years: ‘I am stunned’
Primetime host Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in aftermath of Dominion defamation settlement
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
Stardust fire inquest: ‘I didn’t get to say goodnight’ says sister of teenage blaze victim
Latest NewsMore
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
‘Evil’ drug addict stepfather who battered toddler Lola James to death is jailed for life
Forest must continue to believe they can win any game – Steve Cooper
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Man threw bleach in woman’s eyes, tried to strangle her with phone charger and falsely imprisoned her in flat
UEFA in talks over salary cap and ‘everyone agrees’ – Aleksander Ceferin
‘I have shown I’m good enough’ – Liam Kerrigan’s journey from minor GAA in Sligo to playing alongside Fabregas in Italy
Man City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview
‘Evil’ stepfather tortured toddler to death before sending video of body to his mum
Smoking down 79pc on Trinity College campus but vaping up