From Bertie in a cupboard to ‘Iarnród Enda’ – it’s all part of a brave new post-politics world

Enda Kenny’s latest gig as a television presenter is proof that once you’re done with the Dáil, anything is possible

A memorable ad campaign for News of the World saw Bertie Ahern pop up in a cupboard Expand
Enda Kenny's RTÉ series Iarnród Enda will focus on the history of Irish railways Expand

Enda Kenny's RTÉ series Iarnród Enda will focus on the history of Irish railways

John Downing Twitter

Bertie Ahern appeared on television in a cupboard advertising the News of the World. Trevor Sargent went and took holy orders. John Bruton ran away from the Dail… well, only to become the EU’s ambassador in Washington.

There was a time when a small minority of our former political heavy-hitters went for a lucrative pre-retirement course at Áras an Uachtaráin. Or, they took up roles in business, often lending the cachet of their names to the bottom of company stationery as directors.

