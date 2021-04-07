Bertie Ahern appeared on television in a cupboard advertising the News of the World. Trevor Sargent went and took holy orders. John Bruton ran away from the Dail… well, only to become the EU’s ambassador in Washington.

There was a time when a small minority of our former political heavy-hitters went for a lucrative pre-retirement course at Áras an Uachtaráin. Or, they took up roles in business, often lending the cachet of their names to the bottom of company stationery as directors.

Many of them just quietly availed of generous pensions to take their leisure. The simple reality was that the range of options for former politicians was often rather limited and Liam Cosgrave spent his 40-year retirement just going to the races.

But times have changed and so have people’s expectations. And now we’re not totally surprised to find Enda Kenny morphing into a television railway historian as Gaeilge on TG4.

Mr Kenny, Taoiseach from 2011 to 2017, turns out to be rather well-fitted for his new role. A naturally genial man, who has travelled every inch of the country, he is widely read in history and has spoken Irish every day of his life.

Similarly, while Bertie Ahern, Taoiseach from 1997 to 2008, did not look great depicted in a cupboard, the real point was that he was writing about sport, which besides politics was his other great passion. He also did less controversial work drawing on his Good Friday Agreement experience to assist various peace processes, notably in Papua New Guinea in 2018.

The Green Party’s first leader, Trevor Sargent, certainly gets the prize for the most unusual post-politics career path with theological studies eventually leading to his ordination as a Church of Ireland minister in 2018. But political colleagues will remember him as somebody who always found a little time every day to read scriptures, pray and meditate, irrespective of what political controversy was going on at Leinster House.

John Bruton, Taoiseach from 1994 to 1997, resigned from the Dáil in 2004 after 35 years as a TD. He became EU ambassador to the USA for the following five years, a pivotal and very influential post. That appointment was based on a lifetime of involvement in European issues about which he has always been passionate.

Back in the days when political scribes were closeted for long periods with all the politicians at Leinster House, every other day one of the non-Fine Gael TDs or senators would sidle up and mouth: “You know that Leo Varadkar? Well, he’s only using the job of Taoiseach as a stepping stone. He really wants to be the head of the UN or the EU – or some big international gig like that.”

Well, since the aforesaid Leo Varadkar is still aged only 42, it is entirely conceivable that he could have another life outside of politics in the future. But why the lack of imagination about his range of options?

By today’s zany standards Leo Varadkar could go on to be an astronaut, at least part-time. He could be a television quizmaster, a showband singer, or a deep-sea diver. Or, he might even go full circle and take one of those seven-year pre-retirement courses above in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

These days the multifaceted post-politics world is the imaginative ex-politicians’ lobster.