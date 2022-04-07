Oleksandr Zavhorodniy, known to his friends as Alex, had lived in Ireland for 20 years

A close friend of the Oleksandr Zavhorodniy (45) who died in Ukraine recently said he has been laid to rest in place called the 'Alley of Heroes'.

Oleksandr Zavhorodniy (45), known to his friends as Alex, died on March 30 when the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine came under heavy bombardment.

The separated father-of-two had been in Ireland for more than 20 years and worked at Aldi in Sandyford, where he was deputy manager.

He had been living in rented accommodation in Stillorgan before travelling back to Ukraine last month.

Alex Cucuet, a Dublin Bus driver, said had befriended Mr Zavhorodniy eight years ago.

“Ever since then we’ve been friends and we’ve been going out and having fun and stuff like that,” he said.

“[Oleksandr] was a super energetic, funny person. Always the first one to be in front of everything that needs to be organised.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Mr Cucuet did not want to go in details about the circumstances of his friend’s death, but he confirmed that Mr Zavhorodniy was killed in “heavy shooting”.

He said a close friend of Oleksandr Zavhorodniy was contacted by his grandmother who informed him that Mr Zavhorodniy had been killed.

“Yesterday was his burial actually and we managed to sort out and make it happen somehow. Even though the place is not liveable, the place doesn’t look nice at all, we still managed to bury him in a place called the Alley of Heroes,” he said.

Mr Cucuet said he was keeping in touch with Oleksandr until March 22nd when he went off all social media.

“I was keeping in touch with him on WhatsApp. He was sending me funny pictures trying to keep everybody laughing even though we were worrying, he was sending us pictures with and weapons and the food he was eating and the place he was and stuff like that,” he said.

Mr Cucuet added that he was worried for his friend when he headed back to Ukraine, but everyone understood why needed to go.

“We were all worried but at the same time after everything that happened, we kind of understand what was in his heart and I think every single type of person in his situation more or less would act the same. I would act the same honestly.”

