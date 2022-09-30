| 11.9°C Dublin

Friday traffic: Two incidents on the M50

Paul Hyland

Motorists are being warned of heavy traffic in Dublin this morning after a collision on the M50 and delays on the N7.

There has been a collision on the southbound M50 at junction 2 towards Santry. Motorists have been advised to “drive with care".

While delays have been reported on the N7 inbound between J5 near Athgoe and the Red Cow.

Traffic is also heavy on the northbound M50 at junction 5 Ballymun due to a breakdown. 

Meanwhile, Irish Rail said 5.55am service from Waterford to Dublin Heuston is running 30 minutes late due to “an earlier signalling issue”.

