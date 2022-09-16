French Embassy in Ireland warns international students that Ireland is experiencing a ‘severe housing crisis’

The French Embassy in Ireland has warned anyone thinking of moving here that the country is currently experiencing a “severe housing crisis”.

In a statement on its website, the embassy in Dublin said new arrivals will face “significant difficulties” in finding accommodation.

It posted the advice on its website as part of guidance for French people looking to move to Ireland.

It also warned that a strong demand has led to a “sharp increase in rents which are currently much more expensive than in Paris, including shared accommodation”.

“"It is therefore advisable for people planning to settle in Ireland to allow sufficient time for this search for accommodation (which can take several weeks)," the statement said.

Postgraduate student Lucie Duillon, who is from Strasbourg, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that she was searching for accommodation for two months.

Ms Duillon said she knew the search would be “difficult”, but she thought it would be a similar experience to that in Paris. She is currently studying sociology in Dublin.

“I started looking for accommodation in July and it took me approximately two months to find a flat in Dublin,” she said.

“And it was really like a full-time job because searching a flat was the first thing I was doing when I wake up and the last thing I was doing in my day.

“Obviously it’s way more difficult than that, it’s so more expensive than in France. My plan at the beginning in July was to pay around €500 maybe €600 and now my rent is €1,000, which is way too expensive for me so I might have to change flat during the year.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Union of Students in Ireland said international students have been “misled on the availability in accommodation in Ireland”.

In a post on Twitter, Beth O’Reilly said: “Our international students deserve the full story before they choose to study in Ireland.”

“They should be aware of all of the costs associated with studying here, as well as the abysmal accommodation situation.

“I'll be reaching out to more embassies in the coming weeks to encourage them to display similar warnings. Hopefully more will follow suit in helping to educate students on the accommodation crisis.”