Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington is set to be awarded the Freedom of Dublin alongside cyber psychologist Dr Mary Aiken as well as academic and LGBTQ activist Ailbhe Smith.

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland made the announcement at Dublin City Council’s monthly meeting this evening.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin nominates people for the Freedom of the City. Any nominations are brought before a meeting of the City Council where it must be ratified by a majority vote.

Recipients of this award are referred to as a ‘Freeman’ or ‘Freewoman’ of Dublin.

Only four women have previously been bestowed with the honour. In total 83 people have been honoured under the current process introduced in 1876.

Kellie Harrington, who last month married her long term partner Mandy Louglin, won gold in last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

World leading cyber psychologist Dr Mary Aiken’s book The Cyber Effect investigates the relationship between technology and human behaviour.

Dr Aiken is a Professor of Cyberpsychology and Chair of the Department of Cyberpsychology at Capitol Technology University, Washington DC’s premier STEM University.

Ailbhe Smyth is the founding director of UCD’s Women’s Education, Resource and Research Centre (WERRC) and is also a LGBTQ activist.

It is expected the three women will be honoured in a ceremony on June 11, which will be before Cllr Gilliland’s term as Lord Mayor ends.

The late Mother Teresa of Calcutta was awarded the Freedom of Dublin in June 1993, in March 1985 Michiko, then Crown Princess of Japan, actress Maureen Potter in June 1984 and suffragist Margaret Sandhurst in September 1889.

Former First Lady of the US Michelle Obama was nominated for the freedom in 2017 for work for the education of girls around the world and on behalf of refugees but has yet to be bestowed with the honour.

No financial or other benefits are attached to the Freedom of the City. However it does carry significant prestige, as well as some interesting symbolic privileges and duties such as being allowed to graze sheep on city commons which include College Green and St Stephen’s Green.

The names of Myanmar’s pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Bob Geldof were removed from the Roll of Honorary Freedom in December 2017.

Dublin City Councillors voted to rescind their 2000 decision to bestow the Freedom on her because of her repression of her country’s Rohingya Muslims.

Geldof requested his name to be removed in protest over her being granted the honour.

Two former Lord Mayors Independent councillors Christy Burke and Niall Ring have been calling for Harrington to be awarded the highest civic honour since last year to be bestowed on her as they said she is a “true ambassador for Dublin and Ireland.”

Cllr Burke added: “It is only right that Kellie has finally been awarded with this honour. She truly is a role model to young and old as she works and trains so hard. Keillie is such a dignified, caring and really great all rounder. This is a great boost for her and her career.”

Commenting on the nomination today, Niall Ring said it was a “well-deserved honour for Kellie whose world championship and subsequent Olympic Gold medal winning performance in last year’s Olympics will now be recognised with the highest award her native city can give her – the Freedom of Dublin.

“As Lord Mayor in 2018 I was in the position to give Kellie a Lord Mayor’s Award and a civic reception to recognise her world Championship Gold medal win, and now I am thrilled that Lord Mayor Gilliand has nominated her for the biggest and most prestigious honour of all – The Freedom of the City of Dublin,” he added.

“The pure joy, pride and elation that Kellie brought to the North Inner City, and indeed the whole nation last August, prompted me to immediately contact the Lord Mayor and request she consider nominating Kellie for the honour of the Freedom of the City. Lord Mayor Gilliland responded quickly and positively as we noted at the September Central Area Committee and has now delivered on that promise.

“This is yet another great day for the North Inner City and for Kellie Harrington. The Freedom of the City has symbolic privileges and of course duties, including defending the city when under attack – who better than a world and Olympic champion boxer to fulfil that particular duty?” he concluded.

Harrington has ruled out turning professional but has vowed to defend her Olympic title in France in 2024.