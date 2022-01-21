Freedom Day: everything you need to know about the lifting of Ireland’s Covid restrictions

As Taoiseach Micheál Martin has declared today a “good day” and taken to the podium this evening to announce a removal of most Covid-19 restrictions, here is everything you need to know.

Tomorrow morning at 6am will see the lifting of all restrictions, including pub and restaurant curfews, Covid passes, limits on indoor and outdoor events.

However, some restrictions remain as the Taoiseach warned of “further twists” in this pandemic.

Closing times

The 8pm rule for pubs, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and other cultural events will be lifted from tomorrow at 6am.

Nightclubs

Nightclubs will also reopen tomorrow, with no restrictions on closing hours. No contact tracing information will be required for attendees.

Limits on household gatherings

All limits will be lifted on household gatherings, including those for vaccinated, unvaccinated or recovered people.

Limits on indoor events

All limits will be lifted on numbers of attendees and capacity at indoor events, regardless of immunity status.

Limits on outdoor events

All limits will be lifted at numbers and capacity at outdoor events, including matches, from Saturday.

This will clear the way for full-capacity matches taking place this weekend.

Weddings, funerals and other religious events

There will be no limits on numbers of attendees at weddings, funerals and other religious events.

Masks

Masks will be one of the restrictions which remain.

Masks will continue to be required in the usual settings, including hospitals, shops, schools and creches until they are reviewed before February 28.

Social distancing

The requirement for social distancing will also be lifted.

Self-isolating

People with symptoms will still be advised to self-isolate and seek a PCR or antigen test, depending on their age.

People who do not have symptoms but test positive will also be required to self isolate.

The advice for close contacts remains the same.

Covid passes

From Saturday 6am, there will no longer be a need for Covid passes for pubs, restaurants, or other cultural venues like cinemas, theatres or gyms.

However, the EU Digital Covid Cert will still be required for international travel within Europe.

Work from home

The work from home advice will now be lifted.