Freedom at last: when and how will the remaining restrictions be lifted?

Nightclubs will reopen at full capacity from October 22

The end of the tunnel is near as the Taoiseach announced tonight the roadmap to lifting the final restrictions.

Society will be reopened on two key dates, September 6 and 20.

The remaining restrictions will then be lifted on October 22, if the spread of the virus remains under control and over 90pc of over-16s are fully vaccinated.

Nightclubs

After more than 18 months close, nightclubs can finally look forward to reopening at their full capacities on October 22.

A pilot nightclub event will be held towards the end of September.

This is the first time that nightclubs have been given a reopening date since they closed in March 2020.

Concerts and matches

Full-capacity for concerts and stadiums will also return on October 22. However, live music and arts events will return earlier.

From September 6, for indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events, the audience should be fully seated.

Such events will be able to take place with capacity limits of 60pc for people who are fully vaccinated or recovered in the past six months.

Large outdoor sports stadiums and venues will be able to host 75pc of their full capacity if they only admit vaccinated or fans who have recovered from Covid-19.

However, it will be up to the sports ruling bodies to decide whether they accept mixed or fully vaccinated crowds.

From September 20, sports, arts, culture and dance classes will be able to take place with capacity limits of 100 people for vaccinated or recovered people.

For people with mixed immunity, pods of up to six participants will be allowed, with the number of pods taking into account social distancing and venue sizes.

Restrictions on outdoor group activities will be removed.

Masks

Rules on mask wearing will remain in place past October 22.

It will remain compulsory in shops, healthcare settings and on public transport.

Secondary school students also currently have to wear masks in school and public health officials are looking at making it compulsory for students in primary school also.

Mr Martin told Independent.ie that he expects masks to remain “certainly through the winter in certain settings”.

He added that he expects mask wearing will remain “in a voluntary way in the Irish winters of the future”.

Weddings

Live music will return at weddings from next Monday. The limit of 100 guests will remain.

This date will also see the return of dancing at weddings.

From October 22nd, the limit on the number of guests allowed at weddings will be lifted.

Dancing

Legal restrictions around dancing will be lifted on September 6.

However, Fáilte Ireland regulations will mean that dancing will only resume at restaurants and pubs from October 22.

Travel abroad

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan indicated tonight that the use of the EU Digital Covid Cert will come to an end this autumn for holidays abroad.

He also said that the Common Travel Area will be resumed with the UK and that antigen testing will be used to facilitate international travel.

“In the autumn we would see the end of the use of EU Digital Covid Certs, including for the likes of international travel. It’s still an uncertain period,” he said.

“We will have to be careful and include phased changes. That will include, I expect it will include, the use of antigen testing, which I think has a significant role in terms of this safe return.

“But it’s more likely later in the autumn.”

Religious ceremonies

From September 6, all religious ceremonies - including funerals, Communions, Confirmations and Baptisms will be able to proceed with 50pc of venue capacity.

It will not matter if attendees are vaccinated or recovered or not.

Theatres and cinemas

For vaccinated or recovered people, cinemas and theatres will have capacity limits of 60pc from September 6.

For mixed immunity people, 50 people will be allowed.

These limits will be gone on October 22.

Enforcement

This latest reopening plan also marks a significant departure from strict rules, laws and regulations when it comes to sticking to lockdown measures.

The Government is now shifting to a new era of “personal responsibility”.

For example, there will be no legal basis for organisers of outdoor events to ask their attendees to show their Covid passes upon arrival.

It is “up to them to apply it in good faith”, according to the Taoiseach. “That will be down to the operator.”

Return to the office

Employees will be able to go back to the office on a phased basis from September 20.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that his department will “revise protocols” with advice as to how businesses may do so.

What next?

Mr Varadkar said that the planned easing of restrictions for September 6 and 20 will proceed.

However, the final lifting of restrictions on October 22 will be subject to review the week prior.

Mr Varadkar said that there will be an “assessment” in the week before and it may be likely that this will see the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meet.

The final easing of restrictions is dependant on over 90pc of over-16s being fully vaccinated as well as the virus being “stable or falling”.

Latest modelling also shows that by the end of October, the country will have passed the peak of the Delta wave.