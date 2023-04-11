Freddie Scappaticci, the informer known as Stakeknife, has died in England where he had been living in witness protection since he fled Belfast when he was outed as a double agent.

The 77-year-old, who was originally from the Market area of Belfast, died earlier this month with his funeral thought to have taken place in secret.

The son of an Italian immigrant, he was interned during Operation Demetrius before being released in 1974 and was by this time a member of the IRA having joined in prison.

By 1980, Scappaticci was heading up the ‘internal security unit’ (ISU) for the organisation and was tasked with investigating informers. He was later unmasked as one of the most high profile double agents in the IRA.

It was reported that he was considered the ‘jewel in the crown’ of British military intelligence.

As a member of the so-called "Nutting Squad", he was responsible for the torture and murder of dozens of alleged informers.

In 2003, Scappaticci was outed as a high level informer. He always denied the allegations, even taking part in a planned press conference from a solicitor’s office, but later fled his home in west Belfast.

At the time of his death he was subject to investigation by the Kenova team.

Former chief constable Jon Boutcher is leading the independent team which conducted the investigation into Stakeknife.

The focus of the investigation was to ascertain whether there is evidence of the commission of criminal offences by Scappaticci.

This included murders, attempted murders and unlawful imprisonments attributed to the Provisional IRA.

Kenova is also investigating alleged criminal offences having been committed by members of the Army, the Security Services or other government personnel who were handling the agent.

Mr Boutcher is expected to make a statement on the death of Scappaticci shortly.

More to follow...