France celebrates ‘a brilliant Dublin doctor’ who risked his life to help the wounded

SOME 200 Irish doctors, nurses, dentists and other health care workers died tending to the wounded in ‘the killing fields’ of World War I, Professor Grace Neville told French, Irish and other guests gathered to mark Bastille Day in Dublin.

The oration came as France’s ambassador to Ireland, Vincent Guérend, used his country’s national day to celebrate the life of Dublin doctor, James Magennis, who interrupted a glittering medical career to work with the French Red Cross on the western front in 1917 and 1918.

The ceremony was part of ongoing moves by the French embassy to recognise all the Irish people over centuries who served in France’s military forces.

The Dublin doctor was born in Armagh and spent most of his life amid his adopted home city’s Georgian splendour, living first in Harcourt Street, and eventually in Merrion Square, in a building which now hosts the Irish Arts Council.

As a multi-award winning UCD graduate, Dr James Magennis, had a comfortable life and promising career ahead. But he chose instead to volunteer with the French Red Cross, and unlike most of the other Irish World War I volunteers he did not work with the British services.

Dr Magennis lived to tell the tale and returned to Dublin to establish a thriving practice deemed one of the biggest in Dublin.

In her oration, Prof Neville of UCC, noted that on his death in 1940 at the young age of 50, he was widely mourned.

She said the Irish Independent obituary writer noted: “He ever did and said the kindliest things in the kindest way.”

Opening a simple ceremony at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin Ambassador Guérend said that 200,000 Irish people served on the allied side in the Great War and 35,000 people had died.

The ambassador noted the long-established Irish-French links and pointed to the 330th anniversary of the Treaty of Limerick in 1691 which caused many of the 14,000 Irish soldiers who were forced out of Ireland to join France’s army.