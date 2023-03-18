Four teenagers have been taken to hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Co Kildare.

The collision occurred on Friday evening at Rathangan Road, Monasterevin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single car collision at approximately 10pm last night.

A male and two females, aged in their late teens, were taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise to be treated for their injuries.

Another male in his teens was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be serious.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.