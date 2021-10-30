Four people have been taken to hospital after two cars collided in Dublin.

One car went on fire after it crashed into another vehicle on the Longmile Road on Saturday morning.

Gardai from Clondalkin were called to the scene of the collision.

The driver of the car that set on fire and two passengers were taken to St James's Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the second car was also taken to hospital with injuries.

Gardai said that one lane remains closed with two lanes open to traffic while investigations are ongoing.