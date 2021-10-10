Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after four people were hospitalised in a hit-and-run incident in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened at Corn Market Row, Limerick at approximately 1am.

Three pedestrians, one man and two women were struck by a vehicle which left the scene. All three people were brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The male pedestrian (33) received serious injuries and is in critical condition.

The two female pedestrians aged in their late 30s suffered non life-threatening injuries.

A fourth female pedestrian (19) presented at University Hospital Limerick also injured by the same vehicle at the same time. Her condition is non life-threatening.

The offending vehicle was located abandoned a short distance away and has been seized for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling along Corn Market and High Street in the early hours of this morning Sunday, October 10 between 1am and 1.30am and who may have camera footage including dash cam is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.