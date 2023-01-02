Four men treated in hospital after public order incident at hotel

Gardai and emergency services were called to a hotel in Killarney at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Four men have been taken to hospital for treatment after an incident at a hotel in Co Kerry.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the hotel in Killarney at around 8.30pm on Sunday after reports of a public order incident involving a group of men.

Four men were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not described as life-threatening.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested and are being questioned at Killarney Garda Station.

A Garda forensic examination has taken place at the scene as the investigation continues.