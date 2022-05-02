Four in five women in Ireland are not confident of spotting a symptom of ovarian cancer

Four in five women in Ireland are not confident of spotting a symptom of ovarian cancer although Ireland has one if the highest death rates from the disease in Europe.

New research commissioned by the Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology (INGO) showed 94pc of those surveyed could not name change or loss of appetite as a symptom.

Also 97pc did not recognise a change in toilet habits with more of a need to urinate as a possible sign.

More than one in two did not spot that a changes in bowel habits could be a sign of the disease and just only a half would be alerted if they had pain and bloating.

The research by Behaviour and Attitudes, commissioned by the network involving specialists, patients and advocates comes in advance of World Ovarian Cancer Day next Sunday.

Gynaecologist Donal Brennan, at the Mater Hospital and St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, said it is important women understand symptoms of the disease because there is no screening test for it.

“Cervical smears are not used to detect ovarian cancer,” he added.

“If the symptoms persist for three weeks or more you must contact your GP. It is also worth checking out isgo.ie as there is lots of information and very helpful resources there.”

The new campaign aims to simplify information and focus on BEAT symptoms.

• Bloating that is persistent and doesn’t come and go

• Eating less and feeling full more quickly

• Abdominal and pelvic pain you feel most days

• Toilet changes in urination or bowel habits

Around 400 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year in Ireland with nearly 300 deaths.

It is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in women in Ireland, after lung, breast, and colorectal cancer.

Early diagnosis can significantly improve survival and 83pc of patients found with stage one ovarian cancer are alive five years later compared to 16pc whose disease was found at stage four.

Prof Brennan said: "There are no accurate tests and that is why we want people to be aware of the BEAT symptoms.”

Dr Sharon O’Toole, senior research fellow in Trinity College Dublin and Coordinator of the World Ovarian Cancer Day said: “The symptoms of ovarian cancer can often be confused with irritable bowel syndrome, and we need to get the BEAT message out there so women know that if they experience any of the symptoms for three weeks or more, they should contact their GP.”

Ovarian cancer survivor Melissa Harris said: “I have never felt more passionate about anything than the importance of raising awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

"I work as a hairdresser and so many of my clients asked was it found when I had a smear.

"So many women have symptoms, get a smear and are relieved when it’s okay and push it to the side – it’s scary. And a lot of women think ovarian cancer only affects older women. You need to listen to your body and make sure you’re aware of the BEAT symptoms.”