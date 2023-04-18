Four dead and five remain in critical condition following Alabama birthday party shooting

Blood is seen on the doorframe of Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, a day after a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in the dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Five people remained in critical condition yesterday after a shooting at a teenage birthday celebration in rural Alabama that left four dead, hospital authorities said.

A total of 28 people were injured in Saturday’s shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a town of 3,200 people 80km northeast of Montgomery. The shooting occurred during a “Sweet 16” birthday party, authorities said.

A bloody handprint marks a pillar as Dadeville Firefighters clean blood off the sidewalk the day after a shooting during a teenager's birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

All four who were killed were high school seniors. Of the nine injured who were still hospitalised, five were in critical condition, Heidi Smith, a spokesperson for Lake Martin Community Hospital, said.

“Dadeville is just a very small community. It was just really difficult because everybody knows everybody and seeing people come through the emergency room that you know, was very difficult,” Smith said.

One of the four people killed during the violence was a high school football player who was among those attending his sister’s “Sweet 16” birthday party, the Montgomery Advertiser newspaper reported.

Locals embrace during a vigil the day after the shooting. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

The newspaper, quoting the victim’s grandmother, identified the slain teenager as Phil Dowdell, whom she said was set to graduate in a matter of weeks and planned to attend Jacksonville State University on a football scholarship.

Authorities have not said whether any suspect in the shooting had died or been arrested. They have also not disclosed what may have led to the bloodshed.

The shooting follows separate outbreaks of deadly gun violence in Tennessee and Kentucky that prompted local leaders to call for tighter gun control measures.