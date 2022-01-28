| 10.7°C Dublin

Four adults and a child hospitalised following collision in Dublin

Eoghan Moloney

Four adults and a baby have been hospitalised in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Malahide, Co Dublin, tonight.

The incident occurred on Main Street, Malahide, at approximately 6:40pm, when a car is understood to have collided with pedestrians.

A man and woman, both in their 80s, who were occupants of the car, along with a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 20s and a child were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment to injuries.

It is believed none of the injuries sustained are life-threatening.

The road had been closed and diversions in place as a result of the collision but it has since reopened.

