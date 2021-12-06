Forty-six landlords a week left market in the autumn

The number of landlords cashing in on their properties and leaving the market has risen yet again, according to the latest figures.

A total of 550 landlords left the market this autumn alone, an average of 46 a week.

The new rent controls being imposed by the Government are being blamed for pushing landlords out of the

market.

Latest Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) data shows that landlords selling up their properties, or them or their families moving in, accounts for 77pc of evictions in the past three years.

Over the summer, 498 landlords evicted tenants and sold their properties but a further 550 gave notices to quit for the same reason over the autumn months.

So far this year, 2,080 landlords have left the market. In 2020, 1,902 landlords left the market. During the autumn, 62pc of all evictions were landlords who were selling their properties.

And a fifth of evictions were declared because landlords or their families were moving back into the property.

John-Mark McCafferty, CEO of Threshold, said they were “concerned” about the impact this was having on tenants.

“The lack of rental properties – and therefore lack of options for tenants – is further compounded by the exodus of landlords. The Government needs to consider how best to utilise the tax system in order to retain smaller landlords in the sector, given that they make up the majority of tenancies, especially among the private renters that Threshold assist.”

Focus Ireland described the Government’s response as “haphazard and counterproductive”.

Mike Allen, director of advocacy, said: “Landlords selling has been the largest cause of homelessness for over five years.

“Responses by successive governments have maximised the sense of grievance among landlords, while doing little to improve security of tenants.”

Margaret McCormick, information officer for the Irish Property Owners Association, said landlords were in a “complex” and “difficult” situation as many were forced to sell due to the rent controls that have been extended for another three years.

She said that many landlords charging low rents had found it was unsustainable for them to continue renting the

property and were therefore selling up.

“Rent control didn’t take into account the cost of providing accommodation,” she said.

“The restrictions don’t allow anyone with low rents to have a sustainable property.

“[The Government] is continually changing the law without protecting landlords.

“It’s legislation only barristers can understand and it’s changing again, it’s needlessly bureaucratic.”

The Dáil on Friday debated new legislation from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, which will put in place

indefinite tenancies. The new legislation proposes to provide enhanced tenancy protection by making a ‘Part 4’ tenancy one of unlimited duration after a tenant has been in place for six months and not subject to expiry at the end of a six-year term.

The legislation will remove the ability for landlords to evict tenants before a Part 4 tenancy, which accounts for only 1.9pc of evictions in the last quarter, the figures show. However, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said that it was a “bare-faced lie” to say that the new legislation would put in place tenancies of indefinite duration.

“Almost nobody gets evicted on those grounds.

“Tenants are getting virtually no additional extra protection,” he said.

“While the technical change [the minister] is making is welcome, what he really needs to be doing is removing those other two grounds for eviction.

“If the landlord wants to sell, they should sell with the tenant in situ.”

The data, which has not yet been formally published by the RTB but was released to Mr Ó Broin, shows that the number of landlords selling their properties is now higher than pre-pandemic levels in the past several years.