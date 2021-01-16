Fórsa seeking clarifications for SNAs ahead of partial re-opening of schools

The union that represents Ireland’s special needs assistants (SNAs) is seeking clarification on a number of matters ahead of the partial re-opening of primary schools for pupils with special needs from next Thursday.

Fórsa said that issues that remained to be resolved included the safety of SNAs at high risk of Covid infection, and childcare arrangements for workers.

Fórsa Head of Education Andy Pike told indepeddent.ie that problems were ‘not insurmountable’ and he hoped resolution would be found by Tuesday evening.

The Department of Education issued guidance to schools last night on arrangements for the partial re-open from Thursday, after signing off with the education unions.

Mr Pike said they had told the Department certain matters still needed to be ironed out, but that “to be fair to the department, the guidance that went to principals contains provisions for these matters to be addressed and for the situation to change and mentions further communications and FAQs.”

The guidance refers to a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document which is being finalised and which, it states, wi9ll continue to be updated.

Special education staff will have an opportunity to ask public health experts questions at a webinar being hosted on Monday and it is believed that thousands have already registered.

The seminar will be attended by Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Colette Bonner, HSE Assistant National Director, Public Health, Dr Kevin Kelleher and public health consultant Dr Abigail Collins.

