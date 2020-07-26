| 16.7°C Dublin

Formula 1 legend Eddie Irvine partied with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Eddie Irvine. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Aaron Tinney

EDDIE Irvine has spoken for the first time about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, declaring: "If the charges are true, it ain't good."

The former Formula 1 driver admitted he partied with the paedophile financier and his alleged fixer in New York and Miami.

Speaking exclusively to Sunday Life, he also told how he saw the pair surrounded by models and beautiful girls, including Virginia Giuffre, who claims the pair forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew.