Former Toronto police chief appointed to major garda role

Toronto’s Deputy Police Chief Dr Shawna Coxon and acting Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon have been ratified to major garda roles today.

Dr Coxon and Ms McMahon were ratified by the Government to Deputy Garda Commissioners at the cabinet meeting this afternoon after being put forward by the Policing Authority.

Ms McMahon has been appointed with effect from February 10 while Dr Coxon will take up duty on April 19.

Candidates for the two vacancies included several experienced garda officers, who had come up through the ranks, as well as applicants from the PSNI and overseas.

This competition was open to chief superintendents as well as assistant commissioners.

Dr Coxon had been Deputy Chief of the Toronto Police Service for over three years, having served as a police officer in the Canadian force for 24 years. She was one of two female deputy chiefs in Toronto who are leaving the role at the same time.

Dr Coxon was one of three deputy chiefs appointed in the Toronto force in 2017 as part of an effort to modernise and transform the service and they were described at the time as “innovative and inspirational leaders, who will help move the service forward in a progressive way as we modernise and transform, finding ways to best serve the public and meet the expectations of our community”.

Acting Deputy Commissioner McMahon was promoted to the post on an interim basis by Commissioner Drew Harris in March last year as the authorities prepared to hold a new competition to find a candidate to fill the job in a full-time capacity.

A native of Co Clare, Ms McMahon joined the force in 1986 and was appointed as an assistant commissioner in 2016.

She was upgraded temporarily from assistant commissioner to deputy to fill the gap created by the promotion of Donall O Cualain to the rank of Commissioner after Noirin O’Sullivan left the force.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee welcomed the appointments and said:

“I offer my wholehearted congratulations to acting Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon and Dr Shawna Coxon on their appointment to the posts of Deputy Garda Commissioner. Both of these officers have solid records of achievement and delivery and bring deep skill, experience and huge personal commitment to policing to these important senior positions.

These roles are crucial to the effective day to day management and strategic direction of An Garda Síochána as well as supporting the Garda Commissioner in leading the implementation of the extensive reform programme ongoing at present.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was “very pleased” with the appointments”.

“Anne Marie brings huge policing experience, competence in difficult senior command roles, and drive and determination in delivering change through the Policing Service for our Future reform agenda. Through the exercise of positive leadership and example she has earned the trust and respect of members and staff within An Garda Síochána.

"Deputy Commissioner Coxon brings with her extensive policing experience from her service in Toronto, Canada. In particular, she has experience of change management, community policing in a diverse city and serious crime investigations including utilising intelligence to its full potential.

“I look forward to working with the Deputy Commissioners in the months and years ahead as the Policing Service for our Future reforms are delivered and we continue to deliver a policing service that keeps people safe through a strong bond between An Garda Siochana and the community.”

