Former Secretaries General could run hospitals or State agencies rather than have academic posts created, says Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said former secretaries general could run hospitals or State agencies rather than have academic posts created for them when their terms comes to an end.

Mr Varadkar said revelations in the Irish Independent about two former secretaries general taking up positions in universities after their term in office ended will have to be looked “at more carefully”.

He said secretaries general have terms limits of seven or ten years which means the Government is “obliged to provide them with employment until they reach their retirement age”.

“That isn't necessarily a bad thing, I suppose what we need to consider is whether it's appropriate that they should all go into academic positions,” he said at an event in Cork.

“For example, we struggled to find good people to apply for jobs to run hospitals, to run hospital groups, to manage some of our State agencies and perhaps instead of these very qualified, very able, very talented people going into academic positions, perhaps having them positions in the health service, in education, other areas might be might be a better use for everyone and better all around,” he added.

The Irish Independent earlier revealed that an academic role was specifically created for a former Secretary General at the Department of Education to go on secondment, while still being paid his salary of €215,998.

It reported how the Government is arranging for former leading civil servants to work in academic positions until they get to retirement.

Seán Ó Foghlú is seconded to Maynooth University, working at enhancing public policy and also projects consistent with the national public health reform agenda.

The university said the position was created for him following the end of his 10-year tenure as Secretary General of the Department of Education.

He is on the payroll of Maynooth University but the department confirmed that “specific funding is being provided to the university by the Exchequer for this purpose”.

He is one of two former Secretary Generals who are currently on secondment to universities until they reach full pensionable age, while still being paid the full salaries they received at the top of the civil service.

Fergal Lynch is in a public policy development post in NUI Galway which includes a role in supporting wider public service reform initiatives.

It follows the completion of his term as Secretary General of the Department of Children.

Both men are highly regarded and experienced civil servants.

These secondmends come in the wake of two Government decisions – one in 2011 and another in 2021 - following a review of special retirement and severance terms for Secretaries General.

There has been renewed focus on secondments within the public sector following the controversy over Dr Tony Holohan taking a newly created post in Trinity College.