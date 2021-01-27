Former scout leader faces trial on 27 charges of indecent assault on young boys

A former scout leader has been remanded for trial on 27 charges of sexual or indecent assault and attempted indecent assault against nine young boys.

David Barry (72), a retired businessman and former scout leader, appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court on charges which relate to a lengthy Garda investigation into abuse allegations dating back over 30 years.

Mr Barry of Montrose, Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork faces a total of 26 counts of sexual or indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

A total of nine boys – all former members of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI) – had levelled the allegations involved. The complainants are all now adults.

Judge Kelleher was told the book of evidence in the matter had been served on Mr Barry and gardaí were now applying for a return for trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had already directed that the matters be dealt with before a judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Barry to the February 1 sitting of the circuit court.

However, a trial is not expected for some time because of the impact of the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown on jury proceedings.

Judge Kelleher previously heard evidence of arrest, caution and charge from Detective Garda Gary Duggan.

He said that when the charges were formally put to the defendant, he replied: "No, I don't (have anything to say) – I am so sorry for anyone I hurt."

The court was told that Barry was arrested at his home shortly after 7.30am on December 16 and was formally charged with all 27 counts at Togher Garda Station.

He was then brought before Cork District Court at Angelsea Street.

All 27 charges relate to alleged incidents at an address in Cork.

The counts involve various dates over a 19-year period between 1986 and 2005.

The nine boys were aged between 12 and 16 years at the time of the allegations.

Judge Kelleher was told the State has no objection to the defendant being remanded on bail once certain conditions were met for gardaí.

These include that he surrender his passport, undertake not to apply for new travel documents and that he signs on each week at Togher Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Daithi Ó Donnabháin said his client would agree to all the bail terms as required by gardaí.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said his client was a 72-year-old retired businessman and would be applying for free legal aid.

A full statement of means would be submitted to the court for consideration at a future date.

The court was previously asked to direct that the defendant not be identified in the media in relation to the matter.

However, Judge Kelleher refused the application and only ordered that nothing be published which could identify those who levelled the allegations involved.

