Former scout leader charged with sexual assault on teen

A FORMER scout leader has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in Cork over a decade ago.

David Barry (72), a retired businessman and former scout leader, appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

The defendant, with an address at Montrose, Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork, is charged with the alleged sexual assault of a then-15-year-old boy scout.

It is alleged the sexual assault occurred at an address in Cork between September 1, 2007, and June 30, 2008.

Detective Garda Gary Duggan of Bishopstown garda station told the court that Mr Barry made no reply when the charge was formally put to him after he was arrested and cautioned.

Judge Kelleher heard gardaí have no objection to Mr Barry being remanded on bail once certain conditions were adhered to. These include that he signs on each week at a named garda station in Cork.

Defence solicitor Daithí O'Donnabháin said his client would agree to all the bail terms as required by gardaí.

He said his client was anxious the matter be dealt with as expeditiously as possible.

Mr O'Donnabháin said the case should be joined with other matters currently due before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr Barry on bail to appear again before Cork District Court on April 8.

Gardaí hope to have the book of evidence in the matter ready for service on that date.

Judge Kelleher warned that nothing should be published or broadcast which might lead to the identification of the alleged injured party in the case.

However, there was no restriction on identifying the defendant.

Mr Barry has already been remanded to appear before Cork Circuit Criminal Court at the April sittings on a total of 26 counts of indecent or sexual assault.

He faces a 27th count of attempted indecent assault.

A total of nine boys - all former members of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI) - had levelled the allegations involved.

The complainants are all now middle-aged.

All counts involve various locations in Cork and date back over a 19-year period between 1986 and 2005.

The nine boys involved were aged between 12 and 16 years at the time of the allegations.

All the charges followed a lengthy investigation conducted by Cork gardaí.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court will deal with the matters when jury trials recommence following the ending of the Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown.

