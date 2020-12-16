Former scout leader charged with sexual assault counts

A PENSIONER has been charged with 27 counts of sexual assault and attempted indecent assault against nine young boys who were members of the Irish boy scouts.

David Barry (72), a retired businessman and former scout leader, appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court on charges which relate to a lengthy Garda investigation into abuse allegations dating back over 30 years.

Mr Barry of Montrose, Firgrove Gardens, Bishopstown, Cork faces a total of 26 counts of sexual or indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

A total of nine boys - all former members of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI) - had levelled the allegations involved. The complainants are all now middle-aged.

Judge Kelleher heard evidence of arrest, caution and charge from Detective Garda Gary Duggan.

He said that, when the charges were formally put to the defendant, he replied: "No, I don't (have anything to say) - I am so sorry for anyone I hurt."

The court was told that Barry was arrested at his home shortly after 7.30am on Wednesday and was formally charged with all 27 counts at Togher Garda Station.

He was then brought before Cork District Court at Angelsea Street.

All 27 charges relate to alleged incidents at an address in Cork.

The counts involve various dates over a 19-year period between 1986 and 2005.

The nine boys involved were aged between 12 and 16 years at the time of the allegations.

Judge Kelleher was told that the State has no objection to the defendant being remanded on bail once certain conditions were met for gardaí.

These include that he surrender his passport, undertake not to apply for new travel documents and that he signs on each week at Togher Garda Station.

Defence solicitor Daithi Ó Donnabháin said his client would agree to all the bail terms as required by gardaí.

Judge Kelleher was told by Sergeant Gearoid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions has already ruled that the matter be dealt with before a judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The court heard that the State was applying for a six-week adjournment in the matter to complete the case book.

Judge Kelleher granted the adjournment and remanded Mr Barry on bail to appear again before Cork District Court on January 27 next.

Gardaí hope to be able to serve the book of evidence on that date.

Mr Ó Donnabháin said an application for free legal aid would be lodged with the court in due course.

He said his client was a 72-year-old retired businessman and a full statement of means would be submitted to the court for consideration at a future date.

Mr Ó Donnabháin asked the court to direct that his client not be identified in the media in relation to the matter. Judge Kelleher refused the application and said he would only order that nothing must be published which could identify those who levelled the allegations involved.

Online Editors