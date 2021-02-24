Former RTE producer, forced to retire, says her history documentary got higher ratings than Love Island

A former RTE producer who was forced to retire claims her history documentary broadcast just days before her departure had achieved higher ratings than Love Island.

Anne Roper told a hearing of the Labour Court that No Country for Women, a two-part documentary on discrimination faced by Irish women over the previous century, which was broadcast in June 2018, attracted 21pc of the national TV audience.

When pointed out by her barrister, Padraic Lyons BL, that RTÉ witnesses did not find such ratings “all that impressive”, Ms Roper said the figure was higher than those normally obtained by Prime Time which ran in the same TV slot as well as Love Island, while it was also broadcast during the World Cup.

The Labour Court is hearing an appeal by RTÉ against a ruling by the Workplace Relations Commission which ordered it to pay €100,000 to Ms Roper for discriminating against her on age grounds.

She was asked to retire, to facilitate the recruitment of younger staff to attract younger TV audiences.

The WRC ruled Ms Roper had been forced to retire on her 65th birthday, despite looking to work for a further 18 months.

RTÉ claims a compulsory retirement age of 65 is necessary to ensure “intergenerational fairness” as well as to create promotional opportunities for younger staff with fresh ideas to attract younger viewers.

Cross-examined by Marguerite Bolger SC for RTÉ who suggested No Country for Women had not reached its target of 25pc of the TV audience, Ms Roper said a figure of around 20pc was good for a history programme.

She also rejected Ms Bolger’s suggestion there was low morale within RTÉ because a lot of staff were stuck on lower grades due to so few people leaving the organisation before retirement.

Ms Roper said poor morale was due to RTÉ’s policy of recruiting people externally on short-term contracts.

She pointed out researchers were also able to move into radio and online. “So there is movement,” she added.

Ms Roper said RTÉ lagged behind every other broadcaster when it came to digital platforms and its decision to close its Young Persons department in 2017 appeared to contradict its aim of attracting younger audiences.

In other evidence, the producer said she did not find out until late 2017 that she was required to retire on reaching 65.

Ms Roper said she was unaware RTÉ operated a compulsory retirement age during most of her RTÉ career which began in 1986, despite Ms Bolger’s observation that it was “common knowledge.”

She admitted showing no interest in reading her annual pension statements “until now” and she believed an e-mail sent to her about a pre-retirement course in October 2017 was “a mistake”.

Ms Roper said she was aware staff older than her had remained working at the station including John Bowman.

The American native also said she had a number of ideas for other programmes aimed at younger people which she had not time to develop before her retirement.

Ms Roper said she had pitched three programme proposals to RTÉ since leaving the station – all of which were rejected.

The Labour Court heard a report commissioned by RTÉ showed the impact of raising the compulsory retirement age to 70 in the station would result in 22pc fewer retirements and 35pc fewer promotions over a five-year period.

The author of the report, Shane Wall, a pension expert with Byrne Actuaries, said it showed removing the current compulsory retirement age of 65 would have a “materially negative” impact on RTÉ’s aim to recruit and promote staff.

However, Mr Lyons asked the Labour Court to disregard the report as evidence of an expert witness given Mr Wall’s history of working with RTÉ.

He also accused Mr Wall of using “faulty assumptions” as the actuary had admitted using anecdotal evidence to assume that every retirement would create three promotions within RTÉ.

Mr Lyons pointed out that only one employee had been promoted as a result of Ms Roper’s departure.

He also claimed Mr Wall had provided “no shred of evidence” to support his assumption that 50pc of staff would continue to work to 70 if the retirement age was raised by five years given a Government report showed the labour force participation rate dropped from 24pc to 9.9pc between 65 and 70 years.

The Labour Court deputy chairman, Alan Haugh, also expressed surprise that Mr Wall had excluded the impact of deaths from his calculations.

The hearing continues on Thursday.

