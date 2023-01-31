Former politician admits sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl

A FORMER politician has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of an eight year old girl.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the young girl at an address in Cork almost 20 years ago.

Judge Helen Boyle was told by Lily Buckley BL, for the State, that the man had indicated in advance in writing that he would plead guilty when the matter first came before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The man, who is in his 50s, was charged with sexual assault of the eight year old girl at an address in Cork on a date between November 1 and 7, 2003.

The charge was brought contrary to Common Law and Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act, 1990.

When asked how he pleaded, the man replied 'Guilty' in a loud voice.

Wearing a green jacket, jumper and dark slacks, the man only spoke previously in court to confirm his identity.

Ms Buckley said the State was seeking that the matter be adjourned until the next sessions of the Circuit Criminal Court.

This was to facilitate the preparation of expert reports to aid the court with sentencing.

The victim will also be offered the opportunity to submit a victim impact statement before the sentence is imposed.

Kate Aherne BL, for the defendant, said her client was in court on consent to bail.

However, Ms Aherne said her client was now voluntarily surrendering bail.

Judge Boyle said she would adjourn the matter until April 25 for sentencing.

She directed that specific preparations for sentencing be made.

Judge Boyle remanded the defendant in custody until April 25.

She imposed reporting restrictions on the matter and directed that nothing be published which might identify the victim.