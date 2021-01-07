Former Miss Universe Ireland ‘chased’ by Trump supporter in Washington DC as riots unfolded in Capitol Hill

Former Miss Universe Ireland Fionnghuala O'Reilly was “chased” by a Trump supporter yesterday in Washington DC as riots unfolded in Capitol Hill.

She said that the man followed and yelled at her for wearing a mask while out for a run.

Taking to social media, the Irish-American model, who works for NASA as a datanaut, said that she was “absolutely appalled” to see the scenes in the city last night.

“I’m absolutely appalled. I’m still shaken,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This morning, a man followed me, yelled at me, & chased me down because I wore a mask while on a jog. I had to run away from him to get away.”

She also shared a video of the protester shouting at her.

He tells her that his grandmother is elderly and has beat the virus and can be seen running towards her before the video cuts off.

“My grandmother is 75 with diabetes and she beat Covid, but here you are, running around with a mask on and like 33. Videotape me, I don’t care,” the man shouts.

“This violence, this chaos is disgraceful. Our city is being terrorized,” Ms O’Reilly wrote later.

She said that the riots have “completely gone too far”.

“The attacks have only gotten worse. This has completely gone too far. If you are in the city, please stay safe and stay home,” Ms O’Reilly pleaded.

The model currently lives in Washington DC, where she is a Correspondent with the CBS Unstoppables. She is also a Director at NASA’s Space Apps challenge.

The former beauty queen was crowned Miss Universe Ireland in August 2019. At the time, she worked remotely from Dublin and her base was in Washington DC.

She attended the George Washington University in the States and lived in Ireland on and off for several years.

