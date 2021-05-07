Former millionaire property developer to be charged with multiple fraud offences 

A former millionaire property developer is expected to be brought to court later charged today with a number of serious offences linked to a property re-registration fraud.

The Dubliner, who is in his late 40s, was re-arrested this morning on the capital’s southside after being previously detained last year by officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

It is understood that he had spent many months living in the United States after his original arrest but has returned to Ireland in recent days.

It is expected that he will be charged with two counts of theft and two counts of money laundering of sums of over €20,000 and over €240,000.

He is also expected to be charged with offences under the Registration of Deeds and Title Act and the Registration of Title Act.

Two other men have been arrested and charged in relation to the same investigation.

They were released on bail after appearing before Dublin District Court last month.

“This is a very complex investigation and today’s arrest is considered very significant,” a senior source said.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in 2017 and the following year and allegedly involved two properties in the capital – one on the southside and the other on the northside.

The businessman previously made a fortune during the Celtic Tiger boom years but is understood to be now in serious financial difficulties.

He spent years attempting to avoid bankruptcy after a personal insolvency arrangement was disputed in the courts.

Foreign judgments have also been registered against him in relation to property deals.